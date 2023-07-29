The New England Patriots are clearly “on to 2023.” With free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program in the rear-view mirror, it is time for training camp. The event was kicked off in late July and give players a chance to showcase themselves.

At the moment, the Patriots have 90 on their roster. Only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fifth-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Hard facts

Name: Jahlani Tavai

Position: Move linebacker/Special teams

Opening day age: 26 (9/28/1996)

Size: 6’2”, 255 lbs

Jersey number: 48

Contract status: Signed through 2024 (2025 UFA)

Experience

Before entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019, Tavai spent five years at the University of Hawai’i. Following a redshirt campaign in 2014, he established himself as an important member of the Rainbow Warriors’ defense — one who went on to appear in 47 total games between his freshman and senior seasons. Along the way, Tavai registered 391 tackles, 17.5 sacks, a pair of interceptions, three each forced fumbles and recoveries, and a blocked punt.

Tavai’s promising college performance prompted the Lions to invest the 43rd overall selection in the 2019 draft in him. He showed some promise early, appearing in 15 games as a rookie before a late-December shoulder injury ended his rookie year. He returned the following year to add 16 more contests to his résumé, but was let go by Detroit in 2021; Tavai joined the Patriots a short time later.

Since his arrival in New England, he has seen action in a total of 31 games and has become a valuable member of the team’s operation both on defense and in the kicking game. Besides registering a total of 83 tackles, he also has notched 1.5 sacks as well as a fumble recovery in his tenure with the club — much of his production coming during his solid 2022 campaign.

2022 review

Stats: 17 games (12 starts) | 570 defensive snaps (50.4%), 330 special teams snaps (72.2%) | 63 tackles | 1.5 sacks, 1 hit, 4 hurries | 29 targets, 22 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD | 6 special teams tackles

Season recap: Coming off a disappointing season that saw him get released by the Lions and play only a minor role after joining the the Patriots, Tavai entered his first training camp in New England firmly on the roster bubble. However, he was not just able to earn himself a spot on the team come the regular season but also ultimately establish himself as a starting-caliber player on defense and five-unit special teamer.

Tavai started the year as a reserve option at linebacker, with the Patriots opting to use Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson in more prominent roles alongside starter Ja’Whaun Bentley. By the team’s Week 4 game in Green Bay, however, he had risen up the depth chart to play three fourths of defensive snaps — a New England high for him up until that point.

He finished that game against the Packers ranked second behind only Bentley with eight tackles. It was a sign of things to come: Tavai had taken over the No. 2 linebacker spot, and was not intent on giving it up anytime soon.

The fourth-year man went on to start 12 of the next 13 games and eventually finish the season posting arguably the best numbers of his career. Playing 570 of 1,130 defensive snaps (50.4%), he registered 63 tackles as well as 6.5 quarterback disruptions (including 1.5 sacks), and was a key member of New England’s early-down defense.

Jahlani Tavai's become a well-rounded, disruptive, and reliable player for the #Patriots



He's a reliable tackler who helps give NE the versatility to switch between 4 to 5-man fronts, and he could have an even bigger role this season after Raekwon McMillan's unfortunate injury pic.twitter.com/KGbaHaIMIT — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 7, 2023

Tavai’s biggest strengths lie in the running game. A reliable tackler, who did not miss any of his combined 69 takedown attempts on defense and special teams in 2022, he was quick to recognize plays and react accordingly. This, in turn, allowed the team to give Bentley some rest on select early downs before inserting him for passing situations.

In addition, Tavai also stepped up as a communicator on the defensive side of the ball. In the season opener against Miami, for example, he even wore the green dot in his helmet on a few occasions to mark him as the on-field signal caller.

While his season as a whole was a success especially compared to his rather quiet 2021, not all went well for Tavai. His pass coverage remained a work in progress throughout and he ended up surrendering 22 receptions on 29 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Though he's far as a run defender, Tavai could still use some work in coverage



Thought he took some poor angles and might've been responsible for a TD where he and Bentley wound up in the same area pic.twitter.com/1Z6HgYWkZy — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 2, 2023

Besides his defensive work, Tavai also was a mainstay on special teams.

Seeing regular action on kickoff coverage, kickoff return, punt coverage, punt return, and the field goal and extra point blocking units, he was on the field for 330 snaps in the game’s third phase (of 457; 72.2%) — tied for second-highest on the team behind only Matthew Slater’s 385. Tavai finished with six tackles, good enough for seventh.

His solid play and development prompted the Patriots to make a longer-term investment in Tavai. Making sure he would not enter the open market after the season, he was signed to a two-year contract extension through 2024.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Tavai has proven himself an important and positionally flexible player for the Patriots, and they will use him accordingly in 2023. The team’s nominal No. 2 at the linebacker position alongside Ja’Whaun Bentley, he will see most of his action as a move option on early downs — lining up both on the line and off the ball, depending on the formation and opponent.

His defensive playing time might have an impact on his special teams work, but he is likely to play at least some role in the kicking game yet again. Depending on which other players step up over the course of the summer, that role might again be a prominent one.

What is his growth potential? Tavai joined the Patriots post-training camp in 2021, and by 2022 had taken a significant step forward. While him staying on that steep a trajectory is likely unrealistic, it would not be surprising to again see him become a better player in his third year in the system. Ideally, he will improve his coverage work to become even more well-rounded as a player and running mate next to Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Does he have positional versatility? As noted above, the Patriots employed Tavai similarly to former linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy in 2022: he spent most of his 570 snaps off the ball (323; 56.7%), but also came down to man the edge regularly (213; 37.4%). He also moved into the slot (27; 4.7%) and out wide (7; 1.2%) on rare occasions. The expectation is that the team will continue leaning into his versatility this upcoming season.

That versatility, of course, extends beyond the defensive side of the ball. On special teams, Tavai was a core player on five units. His 330 snaps were split between kickoff coverage (83; 25.2%), punt coverage (80; 24.2%) and kickoff return (75; 22.7%), and he also was part of the field goal/extra point blocking (66; 20.0%) and punt return squads (26; 7.9%). In only four of his 17 games in 2022 did Tavai not play at least one snap in all five of those areas.

What is his salary cap situation? As part of the two-year, $4.4 million contract extension Tavai signed with the Patriots in November, he is carrying a cap number of $2.26 million in this season. That number can be split up into a $1.15 million salary and $283,333 signing bonus proration — both of which fully guaranteed — as well as $425,000 in likely-to-be-earned roster bonuses and a $100,000 offseason workout bonus. The remaining $300,000 are a result of him hitting three playing-time escalators in 2022.

How safe is his roster spot? The economics of his contract extension and his performance in 2022 leave no doubt about Tavai’s outlook heading into his third season with the Patriots. He is a lock to make the team, and in fact a realistic candidate to see plenty of action yet again.

One-sentence projection: Tavai will remain as the No. 2 on the Patriots’ linebacker depth chart, but drop down a few spots in the special teams ranking.

What do you think about Jahlani Tavai heading into the 2023 season? Will he continue his development? Will his special teams snap count remain high? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.