The New England Patriots were back on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Friday for their third session of the summer. It looked a lot like the first two, focusing heavily on red zone work with players not yet in full pads.

To recap the session, please make sure to check out Pats Pulpit beat writer Brian Hines’ practice notebook. Before decompressing a bit ahead of the off day on Saturday, let’s clean out that camp notebook to put a wrap on Friday’s action.

Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Day 3

Patriots offense focused on not beating itself: Through three days of camp, the New England offense has had its fair share of issues. While the situations created certainly did not play in the unit’s hands — the shorter field and a serious lack of a running game makes defending easier — there have been quite a few miscues independent of those.

Of course, not all has been bad either. As pointed out by tight end Mike Gesicki following Friday’s session, the team has been able to achieve its goals so far in terms of internal discipline.

“Definitely been disciplined. Hasn’t been a lot of guys jumping offsides; hasn’t been a lot of guys lining up in the wrong spots or making mental errors,” he said. “And I think that’s the biggest part: Coach Belichick says before you win you must keep from losing. That’s something we have to take day-in and day-out because a lot of teams in the league will beat themselves.”

The Patriots were one of those teams last season. Self-inflicted errors were costly throughout 2022, whether they be turnovers, penalties, or simple mental lapses — the team’s offense was not good enough last season to overcome shooting itself in the foot on too regular a basis.

Clearly, this is something Bill Belichick and newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien are focusing on during the early parts of camp.

“If we’re going to be one of the teams that are going to be disciplined and not be one of the team’s that are going to beat themselves, it will give us a much higher chance of winning,” added Gesicki. “I think that’s what this place has prided itself on for a long, long time: being disciplined, being in the right spots, being where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be, and not beating yourself.”

Tyquan Thornton not worried by his lack of practice production: The Patriots have high hopes for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton entering his second NFL season, but so far his practice production has not looked the part. Through three days, he has been held without a catch in competitive full-team work.

Thornton, however, is unfazed by his lack of production. For him, the goal is to get better regardless of what the stat sheet says.

“I’m out there getting good reps in, so I’m definitely out there getting better,” he explained on Friday. “I mean, there’s not much targets, but we’re not counting stats. That’s not what the count is about. We’re all out here trying to get better as a unit.”

Thornton is in good company when it comes to lackluster practice production. Fellow wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and the aforementioned Mike Gesicki have also not yet caught any passes in 11-on-11 work.

Ty Montgomery considered ‘day-to-day’ after his injury: New England has enjoyed solid practice participation early in camp, but not everything went smoothly. On Thursday, running back/wide receiver hybrid Ty Montgomery suffered a practice-ending injury in a collision that also left linebacker Terez Hall shaken up.

Whereas Hall was back on Friday in limited capacity, Montgomery was a no-show. According to head coach Bill Belichick, the veteran is “day-to-day” even though no additional information has been provided.

Bill Belichick pleased with the second-year running backs: In Montgomery’s absence, the Patriots’ backfield was down to four players: starter Rhamondre Stevenson and fourth-year man J.J. Taylor were joined by sophomores Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. Strong Jr. in particular appears to become a prominent member of the rotation, but the team’s head coach sounds pleased with both youngsters.

“Those are two other guys that have taken a big jump in Year 2,” Bill Belichick said about Strong Jr. and Harris. “Good offseasons, way ahead of where they were last year. Both showed flashes of good things last year. I think the experience and confidence with them is much greater than it was last year.

“Obviously, the biggest challenge for all backs is pass protection, blitz pickup in the passing game. All those guys are certainly more comfortable carrying the ball and some of the other things that come with the position. But they’ve worked hard on that, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Fourth- and sixth-round draft picks last year, respectively, Strong Jr. and Harris played only minor roles in 2022. Given the team’s relative lack of running back depth at the moment, they are tasked with stepping up.

Rhamondre Stevenson expresses confidence in the running back room: Earlier this week, a rumor surfaced that the Patriots were trying to set up a visit with currently unsigned running back Dalvin Cook. It would be the team’s latest dip into the free agency waters after already working out Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson last week.

The team’s activities on that front show a desire to possibly bolster the depth at the position — depth that has been tested in light of the Montgomery injury. Nonetheless, Rhamondre Stevenson expressed confidence in who New England has available at the moment.

“I’m totally confident in our room right now,” he said.

He followed this answer with an everybody-is-welcome remark about free agents such as Cook.

“If we get another one, you know, I’m with that too,” the third-year running back added. “I’m just playing the game right now. I’m not really worried about who we sign, contracts — nothing like that. Just the game of football.”

Matthew Judon reveals why he is wearing a hoodie in 90-degree weather: For the first time all summer, Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon took a somewhat normal workload again. After departing for the lower fields after warmups in back-to-back days, the soon-to-be 31-year-old was part of individual and team drills again on Friday.

Judon stood out during those, but not so much because of his play: he wore a red hoodie during practice despite temperatures reaching the 90s. Afterwards, he explained the thought that went into his attire.

“I saw one of the greatest pass rushers in my eyes do it: Terrell Suggs,” Judon said. “I give a lot of my game to him, because I stole from him. So, this is one thing I stole from him. One year, he came in and he was a little overweight. He practiced his butt off and wore a long-sleeve every day. By the end of camp, he had a six-pack and he was ready, and he went out there and got like 12.5 sacks in like his 13th year.

“And so I was like, ‘Man, if he can do just that little thing and just forget about the elements, forget about how hot he is, forget about if he’s cold, forget about the circumstances that are going around and just focus on football, that’s what I want to steal from him.’ And that’s one thing I did.”

Riley Reiff appreciates opportunity to go against Matthew Judon, Josh Uche: Veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff is in his 12th NFL training camp, but he is still open-minded about improving his craft. Helping him do that are the Patriots’ top two edge rushers, Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

“It’s awesome. They’re great rushers. They’re great dudes, too,” Reiff said after Friday’s session. “They’ll help you out. They’ll say, ‘Hey, you opened your hip’ or, you know. It’s good going up against good competition — and they’re good.”

Reiff did not have his best practice on Friday. He appeared to struggle with the speed rush and after giving up back-to-back would-be sacks lost his spot in the starting lineup to Conor McDermott.

What’s next: The Patriots will not practice on Saturday, but be on the practice field on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET for their fourth session of the summer.