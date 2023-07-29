Patriots reportedly hosting running back Ezekiel Elliott on visit

The New England Patriots are continuing to test the waters on the free agent running back market on Saturday, this time bringing in Ezekiel Elliott for a visit, according to Jordan Schultz of the Score.

Throughout three days of training camp, New England’s running back depth has been noticeably thin - especially after the recent injury to Ty Montgomery on Thursday. Elliott now marks the fourth running back the team has reportedly held on a visit or been in contact with in recent weeks, joining Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, and Darrell Henderson.

The 2022 season saw Elliott, 28, take a reduced role in Dallas’ offense, which led to career lows with 867 yards on 231 attempts. During his seven-year career, it marked the first time he averaged under 4.0 yards per attempt (3.8). He also caught just 17 passes after hauling in 47 in 2021.

While Elliott’s days as a workhorse are likely over, his skillset could still be a valuable addition behind Rhamondre Stevenson. He could assume short-yardage situations that were previously held by Damien Harris, as he still piled up 12 touchdowns last season. Elliott is also strong in pass protection.

Additionally, New England’s running back room could use a proven veteran. As of now, Stevenson and J.J. Taylor (25) are the oldest members of the group. Sophomore backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. round out the room.

“I’m totally confident in our room right now, but if we get another one, I’m with that too,” Stevenson said on Friday.

Patriots players received their first day off from training camp on Saturday, but will return Sunday to begin a currently scheduled stretch of six consecutive practice days. As the pads come on next week, the running game will take larger focus, perhaps upping the urgency to add depth at the position.