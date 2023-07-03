Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie cornerback Ameer Speed.

Hard facts

Name: Ameer Speed

Position: Cornerback

Opening day age: 23 (10/11/1999)

Size: 6’3”, 210 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 61)

Contract status: Signed through 2026 (2027 UFA)

Experience

A three-star recruit coming out of Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Speed received some high-profile scholarship offers. He eventually opted to join the University of Georgia, where he went on to spend five years as a reserve cornerback. Speed never made much of an impact as a defender — he logged just 336 total snaps and 21 tackles — but was a valuable special teams presence; he played 518 snaps in the game’s third phase and notched five stops.

Speed, who graduated with a degree in sociology in 2021, transferred to Michigan State ahead of his sixth season. He earned a starting role on defense for the first time in his college career, bringing his total number of snaps on that side of the ball to 1,072. Nonetheless, teams were hesitant to invest a high selection in him in the 2023 NFL Draft; Speed remained on the board until the sixth round, with the Patriots adding him with the 214th overall pick.

2022 review

Stats: 12 games (11 starts) | 736 defensive snaps, 87 special teams snaps | 62 tackles, 4 missed tackles (6.1%) | 61 targets, 45 catches (73.8%), 523 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs | 1 quarterback pressure (1 hurry)

Season recap: Despite coming off the most active season of his career at Georgia, Speed decided to take his talents elsewhere in 2022. Taking advantage of the NCAA’s special eligibility granted to players impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, he transferred to Michigan State — one of the schools that had originally offered him a scholarship coming out of high school. The Spartans gave him considerable playing time right away.

After enrolling in January, Speed developed into a starter-level contributor. He ended up starting 11 of the team’s 12 games and was on the field for a total of 736 defensive snaps — third on the team and first among its cornerbacks.

While he did see plenty of action in his first and only year in East Lansing, Speed was not always up to the task. He allowed almost three fourths of the passes thrown his way to be completed, gave up 8.6 yards per target, and also surrendered a pair of touchdowns. He did showcase his intriguing athleticism regularly, but the production was disappointing.

The Patriots' late-round haul has the most upside of any I can remember. Ameer Speed has lockdown physical traits with eye-popping arm length



Don't be surprised if NE sprinkles him in as a cloud corner jamming receivers with safety help, which they've done with Peppers pic.twitter.com/OMTxjbbcDG — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 17, 2023

For as underwhelming as his coverage numbers might have been, not all was bad for Speed in 2022. As noted above, he did show flashes of his athletic potential on occasion and also was solid as a tackler with his miss rate (6.1%) the lowest among the team’s defensive starters.

In addition, he also saw some kicking game action again. That said, the Spartans’ coaching staff opted to use him on only 87 snaps — the 14th-highest exposure on the team — in light of his prominent workload on defense.

All in all, Speed’s 2022 season was therefore a mixed bag. On the one hand, he finally received some regular action on defense; on the other, he was not always up to the task and also saw his special teams opportunities decrease in his first year at a new school. At the end of the day, however, he can still feel good about his decision to join Michigan State: his lone season set him up to get drafted.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Speed’s responsibilities this upcoming season project to be two-fold; he will provide depth as an outside cornerback and simultaneously also contribute on special teams. It seems likely that the latter of those two jobs will be a more prominent one for the rookie. After all, the Patriots have some solid depth at cornerback even with Jack Jones’ future uncertain due to a recent arrest. In the kicking game, meanwhile, Speed might become a contributor rather early.

What is his growth potential? Speed offers an intriguing combination of size an athleticism, with his 4.34-second 40-yard dash standing out. This and his solid tackling should help him develop into a serviceable special teamer, even though his defensive future is somewhat uncertain. If he can learn to properly and consistently apply his technique in press-man coverage and take advantage of his length, he might develop into a rotational perimeter cornerback at one point.

Does he have positional versatility? To a degree, yes. Speed saw extensive action on five kicking game units over the course of his career. He saw most of his action at the punt return and kickoff coverage teams, but was also used on punt coverage and kickoff return as well as the field goal and extra point blocking units. On defense, meanwhile, he was used primarily as an outside cornerback and has limited experience elsewhere in the secondary.

What is his salary cap situation? Shortly after getting drafted, Speed signed a standard four-year rookie contract with the Patriots. As far as its first year is concerned, the deal consists of a $750,000 base salary and a $33,333 signing bonus proration. The combined sum of $783,333 is his salary cap number, which is not high enough to qualify him for Top-51 status. At the moment, only his signing bonus is therefore counted against New England’s books.

How safe is his roster spot? Despite some developmental upside, Speed is no lock to make the team. His draft status is indicative of his outlook: he needs to prove himself not just as a special teamer but also as an emergency cornerback in training camp and preseason in order to have a shot at making the team. The aforementioned status of fellow CB Jack Jones might play into his hands, but his performance will ultimately decide whether or not the team will keep him around versus other players such as Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Isaiah Bolden, Quandre Mosely and Rodney Randle.

One-sentence projection: The Patriots will keep just one of their late-round rookie cornerbacks on the active roster, and his special teams prowess will give Speed the edge.

What do you think about Ameer Speed heading into the 2023 season? Will he see more action on defense or special teams? Will he even make the Patriots’ roster? Or is he nearing the end of the road? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.