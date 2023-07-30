The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is underway. The team kicked off the event last Wednesday with the first of three straight practices. While the sessions were part of the ramp-up period and therefore a continuation of the offseason program, they still gave us a first glimpse into what the team will look like this upcoming season.

There have been quite a few things we have learned already, as you probably noticed when visiting Pats Pulpit over the course of the last week. Still, there is a lot more to talk about, and so in order to clean out the notebook, please enjoy this week’s edition of our Sunday Patriots Notes.

What the first week of training camp taught us about the 2023 Patriots: The Patriots’ first three practices of camp did not involve any live tackling or full pads, and had a heavy focus on red zone work. They are therefore not a fully accurate preview of what can be expected in the days and weeks ahead.

That being said, a few conclusions about the general state of the team can still be drawn. As we turn the page from the first to the second block of practices coming off Saturday’s off day, here are a handful of things we learned:

Mac Jones the undisputed QB1: There was plenty of talk about the Patriots’ starting quarterback position this offseason, but as we pointed out all along Mac Jones is the clear leader in the clubhouse. The first few practices of camp again left no doubt about his standing: while he did have a handful of plays he would likely want back and is still developing a chemistry with his receivers and new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the third-year man is the undisputed starting quarterback ahead of Bailey Zappe and third-stringer Trace McSorley.

The top offense is taking shape: Jones is not the only member of the current offense who will play a sizable role in 2023 based on his early practice exposure. The same is also true for wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, who are the top two at the position ahead of Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. At tight end, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki are the clear 1-2, wheres the running back position is being led by Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery (when healthy) and Pierre Strong Jr. Along the offensive line, Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu (when healthy) will fill four of the five starting spots, with Bill Murray a realistic candidate to take over a key depth role.

Biggest question marks include offensive tackle play, wide receiver separation: As you can see, we only locked in four of the five O-line starters. That is because the right tackle spot remains up for grabs; based on the first week of practices and with Calvin Anderson on the non-football illness list, Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott will compete for the position but neither has stood out so far (something that might change once the pads come on). Other areas that are somewhat TBD are the running back depth, and wide receiver separation: there have been problems in the latter area this week and the hope is that players will be able to create more space when operating from further out on the field.

Patriots focus on operational improvement: Last year’s offense was a mess from top to bottom, and it has become clear that the team is doing what it can to clean up the operation. Communication was a key part of the first week of work, as well as reducing procedural miscues such as penalties or mental lapses. In addition, the unit was trying to introduce some tempo into the operation — something last year’s never quite manage to accomplish on a high level. From that point of view, the 2023 team is noticeable farther along than its 2022 counterpart.

Ja’Whaun Bentley first in line to take over the signal caller role: When Devin McCourty announced his retirement earlier this offseason, the Patriots also lost their long-time defensive signal caller; McCourty had held the role since 2020, wearing the communication device in his helmet. Now, it appears that job will move up a level to the linebacker spot: Ja’Whaun Bentley seems destined to take over, as evidenced by the fact that he was regularly on the field in both 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 work to call the shots, even aligning with the second-stringers at time.

Christian Gonzalez looks like a steal: The Patriots raised quite a few eyebrows when they were able to snatch Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall selection in this year’s draft. Gonzalez, after all, was projected as an almost sure-fire top-10 pick but inexplicably fell down the board. That drop becomes even more puzzling when looking at the first-round rookie’s performance this last week: he did not win all of his battles, but he impressed nonetheless and is well on his way to earn not just a starting role this season but possibly also become New England’s No. 1 cornerback further down the stretch.

All of that being said, we need to add a bit of a disclaimer: those are only preliminary takeaways, and things can change quickly in training camp and preseason. The addition of full pads to the practice operation in particular has the potential for change.

Demario Davis the late-round surprise of the summer so far: Seemingly every year there are a few under-the-radar players who are able to separate themselves from the bunch and deliver standout performances. So far this year that title belongs to sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas.

The Liberty product, who was the 210th player off the board in this year’s draft, has spent considerable time with Mac Jones and the starting offense this spring. While he has not yet been heavily involved in full-team work his inclusion into individual drills — working with the starters rather than with Bailey Zappe and the second-string offense — is noteworthy and an indication that he is above other wideouts.

“We’ll see how much of a role he can develop,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick this week. “Demario’s working at returns and offensively inside and outside, so it’s a big jump for him from a competition level in college, but he seems to be transitioning pretty well. He’s a smart kid. He picks things up well, learns quickly, so all things that work in his favor, but we’ll see how it goes when things get more competitive next week.”

Davis’ learning curve is significant coming from Division I, but the Patriots have been willing to give him plenty of opportunities up until this point.

Those opportunities did not only include the offensive side of the ball, by the way. Davis has also seen practice reps as a return man, and might be competing for the kickoff job to allow Marcus Jones to focus on punt work.

Joe Judge’s role in focus: The Patriots’ coaching staff has Joe Judge listed as assistant head coach, but through the first three practices he has been working extensively with the kicking game. New England, of course, struggled mightily on special teams and the club recognize the need for change: adding Judge to the equation without taking away Cam Achord’s title of special teams coordinator appears to be the solution Bill Belichick and company came up with.

Brian Belichick misses the early portions of camp: Speaking of the Patriots’ coaching staff, one of its members was suspiciously missing last week. Safeties coach Brian Belichick was a no-show after undergoing knee surgery recently. In his absence, the team turned to a collaborative effort that included linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, and, at times, head coach Bill Belichick.

Jonathan Jones offers advice to the Patriots’ youngsters: The Patriots have 17 rookie players on their roster at the moment, and all of them are under considerable pressure to get up to speed. How can they do so efficiently? According to cornerback Jonathan Jones, a former undrafted rookie now entering his eighth season in the NFL, the key is not to look too far ahead.

“It’s a lot,” Jones told reporters this week. “You don’t have this experience in college. When you come out in training camp — the fans, the media — just take it all in. Take it in one step at a time. And for those guys, take it in stride. There’s going to be good days, bad days, but try to string them together.”

How the Patriots define a WR1: One part of the Patriots’ offseason narrative was the supposed search for a top-tier wide receiver to fill the oft-mentioned No. 1 role. What does that even mean in the context of the team’s offensive operation, though?

Matt Groh, now in his second year as director of player personnel, explained after the first practice of the summer on Wednesday.

“In scouting, we typically define a No. 1 wide receiver [as somebody] who is a three-down guy,” Groh said. “If that player has inside-outside, outside-inside versatility, that’s great, but it’s a player who can go out there — ­­­­it’s typically an X ­— who we think of as a guy who can go out there and get open on his own.

“The hallmarks that we have here are get open, catch the ball, and gain yards after the catch. The more that they can do size-wise, to be involved in the run game, that’s all important as well.”

What to make of the Ezekiel Elliott visit: New England brought in free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott for a visit on Saturday. While no deal is imminent, the two sides remain in contact to potentially join forces at one point further down the line.

Elliott’s visit comes at a time when the team’s running back depth is being tested. Ty Montgomery suffered a “day-to-day” injury on Thursday that kept him out of Friday’s practice and puts his availability and effectiveness in the near future in question. With him absence, the team’s remaining backs are Rhamondre Stevenson as the starter, with Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor offering depth behind him.

While the group does have upside, it lacks depth. From that point of view it is no surprise to see New England gauge the running back market; another injury and the group’s ability to practice without putting too much pressure on the remaining members might be impacted.

Elliott was one of three RBs recently visiting New England, joining Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson. The club is also interested in Dalvin Cook, although no workout has been scheduled yet.

Robert Kraft is one step closer to the Hall of Fame: The Pro Football Hall of Fame made an announcement this week that it had cut down its number of semifinalists to 12 each in the senior and contributor categories. Among those making the cut are two men with Patriots ties: the team’s owner, Robert Kraft, as well as the late Francis “Bucko” Kilroy, who was a long-time member of the team’s front office and scouting departments.

Not on the list, meanwhile, is wide receiver Stanley Morgan. Despite an impressive career in New England, Hall of Fame voters do not see him worthy of enshrinement — or even making it to the second half of the semifinalist round — at this point.

Setting up the week ahead: The Patriots have a busy week ahead. They will return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for their fourth practice of the summer; the session is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. ET start. The team will then hold four more straight days of practices, including the first fully-padded sessions.

The Patriots’ Monday practice, beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET will see players put on pads for the first time all summer — a pivotal process in the development of the 2023 team.