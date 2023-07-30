6 players to watch on the fourth day of Patriots training camp

After getting some rest on Saturday, New England Patriots players will be back on the field on Sunday afternoon for what will be the fourth training camp practice of the summer. The session will be the last of the so-called ramp-up period before the team puts on full pads on Monday.

Accordingly, it would not be a surprise to see the team take things a bit easier. That said, we will still keep a close eye on the action — and these players in particular:

TE Matt Sokol: Through the first three days of training camp, Matt Sokol looked like the clear frontrunner for the No. 3 tight end spot behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki The question is whether or not he will be able to carry that same momentum into the second practice block to further distance his competition.

OT Riley Reiff and OT Conor McDermott: Friday’s practice saw what can best be described as a changing of the guard tackle. After some inconsistent play, right tackle Riley Reiff was relegated to second-string duty with Conor McDermott taking over the spot with the starters. Was the change a temporary one, or a sign of things to come? Sunday might give us more information.

LB Matthew Judon: Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon took the first two days comparatively slowly before seeing an increased workload on Friday. His level of participation will again be worth keeping a close eye on, especially considering his importance to the Patriots defense as its most disruptive player and top edge defender.

CB Jack Jones: Projected as a potential starting outside cornerback heading into his sophomore season, Jack Jones spent the first first week of training camp seeing most of his action with the second-stringers. The drop-off between the top wide receivers on the team and the depth options is obviously noticeable, but Jones did what he had to do and looked solid throughout. Will this lead to more opportunities this week, particularly considering that pads will soon come on allowing him to better use his physicality?

K Chad Ryland: The Patriots appear to be alternating their kickers through the early portions of camp, with incumbent Nick Folk taking the bulk of the work on Wednesday and Friday, and rookie Chad Ryland seeing more prominent action on Thursday. Presumably, it will therefore be his turn again on Sunday — an opportunity to match Folk after he appeared to go 4-for-5 two days ago.

Sunday’s practice will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET and run until around 2:30. Afterwards, several players will meet with the media including wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas, quarterback Bailey Zappe, and defensive lineman Keion White.