Mac Jones, Cole Strange, Jabrill Peppers among Patriots’ offseason program award winners

The New England Patriots have recognized some of the players on their roster for the work they put in this offseason. A total of 12 players were honored by the team, as first reported by Field Yates of ESPN, including starters and cornerstone players in all three phases of the game.

The full list, headlined by starting quarterback Mac Jones, reads as follows:

C David Andrews

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

LB Chris Board

CB Myles Bryant

TE Hunter Henry

TE Mike Gesicki

QB Mac Jones

S Jabrill Peppers

G Cole Strange

S Brenden Schooler

WR Matthew Slater

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

As head coach Bill Belichick explained ahead of Sunday’s training camp practice, the team takes several factors into account when handing out these offseason awards.

“We take input from all the coaching staff members, strength staff, conditioning. On the field, meeting room, class room, leadership. So, a little bit of everything,” Belichick said before adding that factors such as participation and improvement are also part of the decision-making process behind the honors.

“All those things are taken into consideration. Nominate the guys, and pick the ones that we think are the most deserving. There are a lot of guys that had a great offseason, so I wouldn’t limit it to our offseason award winners. But, they stood out.”

The list includes five players each on offense and defense, as well as two on special teams. Among them are all of the returning team captains from a year ago; the aforementioned Mac Jones as well as center David Andrews, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and special teams ace Matthew Slater have all received an award for their work this offseason.

In addition, a handful of veteran players were honored (Hunter Henry, Cole Strange, Myles Bryant, Jabrill Peppers, Brenden Schooler) as were two newcomers. Despite only arriving through free agency in March, tight end Mike Gesicki and linebacker Chris Board apparently also stood for all the right reasons this spring.

“Part of it’s leadership, participation, improvement. It’s not any one thing. We just put it all together, and take guys from various positions. It’s hard to compared an offensive lineman to a defensive back — weight room numbers, speed, things like that. But within the groups those guys were the ones that stood out the most.”

The Patriots recognizing players for their off-field work is nothing new. For years, they handed out black jersey in practice to signify the so-called practice players of the week — honoring those who played a special role in helping prepare the team for its previous opponent.