Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe lead offense to strong performance

After a day off Saturday, the New England Patriots were back on the practice fields Sunday for the first day of five consecutive practices.

With full pads on deck for Monday, the Patriots moved out of the red zone for the first time this summer. After a majority working in a walk-through pace, the intensity was raised near the end of practice in two-minute no-huddle work with the music on. They then ended in the red area, again highlighting the importance of that part of the field.

So, let’s break down went else went on.

Attendance

Absent: *WR Kayshon Boutte, *OL Jake Andrews, WR Ty Montgomery, OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

*New absences

Takeaways

Mac under pressure: Mac Jones was one of the worst statical passers under pressure last season. It’s an area he hopes to grow in in 2023 under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and he showed strides on Sunday. Perhaps Jones’ best two passes of the day weren't flashy, but came when the defense dialed brought the heat. After finding Rhamondre Stevenson in the flat, Jones hit a wide-open Kevin Harris to beat a blitz from Jalen Mills. Unfortunately, some shaky pass protection and coverage later in the session resulted in three would-be sacks.

Zappe hour: It may have been a cooler day in Foxboro, but you could still feel the Fever. Working with and against the second unit, Bailey Zappe put together his best practice of the summer. He hit Jalen Hurd and Tre Nixon for two strong touchdown passes in the back left corner of the end zone and later lofted a perfectly thrown fade to the end zone for Tyquan Thornton. While he was again highly efficient, Zappe did end his day with an interception to Jalen Mills, who jumped an out-route to Scotty Washington.

Happy Zappe.



Fresh off the field from his best practice of the summer. pic.twitter.com/QodlOGnpW0 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) July 30, 2023

‘Pop’-off: Demario “Pop” Douglas continued to make and early impact this summer. While he mixed in at times with Jones, he was a favorite target of Bailey Zappe during competitive 11-on-11 work. Douglas showed his acceleration by beating Marcus Jones across the field for a touchdown, which drew quite the approval from Bill Belichick. He later showcased his start-stop ability by beating Isaiah Bolden clean on a whip route. Douglas looks like the clear-cut leader in the clubhouse for the fifth wide receiver spot.

Ryland’s leg: During the walkthrough portion of practice, it was tough to miss the footballs booming off rookie Chad Ryland’s leg on the other half of the field. The rookie has a powerful leg and was the only kicker to see time during the end of each two-minute drive. Ryland went 5-of-6, while the one miss seemed to stem from an issue in the snap/hold operation. Ryland, however, took the blame after practice: “If I kick it, I own it.”

Judon update: It wasn't an extremely active Sunday for Matthew Judon. He again stayed on the field with the team and worked through drills, but played just two snaps during competitive team drills — running on the other field at times when not participating. He made the most of his two snaps, however, as he met Josh Uche in the backfield nearly instantly on his first rep.

Mapu in: With the Patriots moving out the red area for the first time this summer Sunday, a change came along the defensive personnel. That included rookie Marte Mapu being the first linebacker up next to Ja’Whaun Bentley. Mapu still donned a red non-contact jersey, making his usage something to monitor when the pads come on, but continues to look primed for a big role if healthy.

Other notes:

Additionally along the defense, cornerback Jack Jones got reps opposite of Christian Gonzalez for the first time this summer and recorded a pass breakup. Speaking of Gonzalez, he continues to get his hands on footballs. He almost nabbed a one-handed interception as Mac Jones looked for JuJu Smith-Schuster along the goal line.

Staying in the secondary, it was a rough day for cornerback Marcus Jones. He was beat for the two scores mentioned above by Demario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton.

Jalen Mills continues to spend the majority of his time at safety and covering tight ends. He explained his interception late in practice as a result of film study after being beat on a similar play for a score earlier in camp.

Working with Bailey Zappe, Tyquan Thornton recorded his first two receptions this summer during competitive team drills. The first came as Zappe rolled to his right (perhaps a sack in a live game) and Thornton adjusted back to him along the end line for a score. He later hauled in a perfectly thrown fade route over Isaiah Bolden.

Mike Gesicki recorded his first reception in competitive team drills on a short pass from Jones. He had his first touchdown called off as the play was blown dead for a would-be sack.

Similarly to Friday, Bill Murray line up on center David Andrews’ right while Conor McDermott was the first tackle up on that side of the offensive line.

The first team punting drill of camp was led by rookie Bryce Baringer and followed by veteran Corliss Waitman. The order swapped from the second period. Baringer also held all six of Ryland’s field goals, in which the lone miss looked like an issue in the snap/hold operation.

Bill Murray and Kody Russey ran laps for pre-snap penalties.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Monday for Day 5 of training camp, which will mark the first in full pads. The session is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. ET, with gates set to open at 8:30.