Bailey Zappe feels ‘night and day difference’ entering his second season

At this time last year, nobody would have expected third-string quarterback and rookie Bailey Zappe to be starting games for the New England Patriots in 2022. But due to a string of injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, that’s exactly what happened.

When plugged into action, the inexperienced fourth-round rookie mostly impressed in his four games. Now entering year two, Zappe feels even more prepared if his number is eventually called on.

“About a hundred percent more [comfortable]. It’s night and day difference for me,” he said with a laugh Sunday. “Speaking from a defensive standpoint, being able to see defenses pre- and post-snap has been kind of the biggest thing for me. I think that kind of translates to meeting with both Bill’s, watching more film, and kind of just diving into the playbook and everything. It’s kind of slowed the game down for me.”

His growth was on display Sunday throughout practice, as the now second-year signal caller tossed a handful of touchdowns. Zappe’s first came when he floated a strong ball to Jalen Hurd in the back left corner of the end zone.

“Defense went into Cover 2, we had a hole shot with Jalen Hurd,” Zappe explained. “I was able to step up, kind of slide out of the pocket, kind of had a view of the safety and I was able to put it out there. He made a great play. Like we say: back of the end zone, high and away from everybody. ... I was just able to put the ball where he could go get it.”

Zappe wasn't done, as he then followed it up with another score to Tre Nixon in the same corner of the end zone. He then lobbed a perfectly placed fade route to Tyquan Thornton in the end zone for another score.

“I kind of always say in red zone, everything is a lot more quicker. The field is a lot shorter, defense doesn't have to cover as much field on that,” Zappe said. “The decision making for us as quarterbacks is a lot more faster, a lot more fast paced. To be able to do what he did today and score touchdowns like we did is really good to see.”

After early struggles from the entire offensive unit in the red-area throughout the early days of camp, Sunday’s success was a positive sight to see.

“Just getting better every day,” Zappe said. “Continuing to work on stuff, continuing to improve down in the red-area. ... Today was kind of a product of the work we’ve put in the last three or four days of installing and getting out here in practice and putting everything together.”

As Zappe continues to grow in his second-year in the league, he’ll now have offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien at his side. So far, he has enjoyed the energy and knowledge that O’Brien brings to the table.

“It’s been great [working with him]. These short seven months I've been able to learn a lot from him,” Zappe said. “There’s a lot more things I can still learn from him so I’m trying to pick his brain every day.

“He brings real energy. It’s kind of amazing to see, even behind closed doors in team meetings, unit meetings, QB meetings, he has the same energy as he does out here. It’s been amazing working with him.”