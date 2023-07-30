Four practices into the New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp, Kendrick Bourne has yet to catch a pass in competitive team drills. The veteran wide receiver has seen regular opportunities with the starting offense, but the ball has not found him so far.

Bourne, however, does not appear to be too worried about his lack of touches. Instead, he has put trust in his preparation and the coaching staff’s plan.

“Of course you want the ball, but it’s about the team,” Bourne told reporters after the Patriots’ fourth training camp practice on Sunday. “We don’t count stats. It’s all about the game. I just have to be prepared in the game, and coming to practice like I’m going to get the ball every time. Running my route like I’m going to get the ball. And in the game, it will come together.”

Despite a lack of touches, Bourne is making sure to get as much work in as possible and to continue staying active. Whether that comes through playing catch with his teammates before practice, or working on the Jugs machine, the goal remains the same: be ready whenever the old No. 84 is called.

“It’s all about the game for me,” he said.

“It’s just about standing ready, personally. There is a plan the coaches have. You just have to follow it. You can’t get into, ‘If I’m in right now...’ That moment might come when you are the biggest player in the game, and you can change the game. Personally, that’s what I think about: when is that play going to be important for me to make?”

When Bourne originally arrived in New England in 2021, he quickly became an impact player. Developing a rapport with then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones, he finished his first season with the club as one of its most productive pass catchers and a player seemingly on the rise.

Then came 2022. Despite the momentum he had built the previous season, Bourne failed to take the famous second-year jump in a rebuilt offense led by assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. He was little more than a role player for much of the year, and finished the season having taken a step back from a statistical perspective.

“It was a struggle, just everything that went on,” Bourne acknowledged.

He quickly added that he had turned the page.

“Moving on. Just focused on this year,” he said. “Everything that happened to me last year, personally, and the team, I feel like was good for us to learn.”

With his newfound knowledge in mind, Bourne was able to tackle the offseason in a purposeful manner. And while that has yet to translate to practice production, the 27-year-old is feeling good with where he is at.

“Just putting work in every day, making every day count,” he said. “I feel good. I feel good right now. Probably feel the best I’ve ever felt.”

Bourne was not the only one to speak positively about his preparation on Sunday. Head coach Bill Belichick also praised the work the wideout had put in over the course of the spring, claiming that he had a “really good” offseason in every way.

“Physically it was good, mentally it was good, participation was good,” Belichick said. “He was good on the field, good off the field. Yeah, he had a really good offseason.”