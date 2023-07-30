The New England Patriots are clearly “on to 2023.” With free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program in the rear-view mirror, it is time for training camp. The event was kicked off in late July and give players a chance to showcase themselves.

At the moment, the Patriots have 90 on their roster. Only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with ninth-year long snapper Joe Cardona.

Hard facts

Name: Joe Cardona

Position: Long snapper

Opening day age: 31 (4/16/1992)

Size: 6’3”, 245 lbs

Jersey number: 49

Contract status: Signed through 2026 (2027 UFA)

Experience

Following a four-year career at the Naval Academy, Cardona heard his name called in the fifth round of the 2015 draft when the Patriots invested the 166th overall selection in him — the second-highest draft choice ever spent on a pure long snapper. The investment was a good one for New England, though: Cardona has served as the club’s undisputed long snapper since his rookie year, and proved himself a reliable special teams presence.

Despite serving double-duty as a member of both the Patriots and the Navy reserve, Cardona missed only three games over his eight years in the NFL — all of them due to a season-ending injury in 2022. All in all, he has appeared in a combined 140 regular season and playoff games since arriving in New England and has helped the team win two Super Bowls. Along the way, Cardona snapped the football a total of 1,276 times on field goal attempts, extra point tries and punt plays.

2022 review

Stats: 14 games (0 starts) | 128 special teams snaps (28.0%) | 1 special teams tackle

Season recap: Coming off yet another successful individual campaign, Cardona was virtually locked into the Patriots’ long snapper gig heading into the 2022 season. The team did sign undrafted free agent Ross Reiter to its 90-man offseason roster, but the rookie failed to seriously challenge the incumbent and was released ahead of training camp.

From that point on and until he was moved to injured reserve in late December, Cardona was the only long snapper on New England’s roster. He ended up seeing action in the Patriots’ first 14 games of the season, and was on the field for 128 of a possible 379 kicking game snaps (33.8%) over that span.

However, Cardona popped up on the injury report leading into the team’s Week 15 game in Las Vegas because of an ankle injury: he had suffered a partial tendon tear in his foot the previous game against the Arizona Cardinals. He decided to play through the issue against both the Cardinals and Raiders but ended up aggravating the issue.

As a result of the tendon fully tearing, New England was forced to place Cardona on injured reserve after the Raiders game — forcing him to miss game action for the first time in his career, and to end his season on the sidelines. Up until that point, he had been his usual reliable self; his accuracy and snap velocity were both at a high level throughout the year and he performed consistently regardless of the conditions he was forced to snap in. Only a handful of his 128 snaps were slightly off the mark, with none of them qualifying as “bad.”

While the Patriots’ special teams units as a whole had a rough time in 2022 — the unit gave up three kickoff return touchdowns, for example — Cardona himself was as steady as any player on the roster before his injury. Not only did he help kicker Nick Folk make a combined 58 of 63 field goal and extra point attempts (92.1%), he also showed some good chemistry with the team’s changing cast of characters at punter.

Whereas Folk, Jake Bailey and Michael Palardy all struggled with consistency in 2022, it does not look like Cardona had a hand in that.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? The Patriots invested a fifth-round draft pick in Cardona in 2015 to have snap the football. He has done precisely that ever since and will continue to do so throughout his career. The Navy product has proven himself a pretty good player in this area, and even though New England has another snapper on its roster at the moment — Tucker Addington — there is no question about who is the top option on the depth chart.

What is his growth potential? Entering his age-31 season, there is little room for growth when it comes to Cardona. The main reason for that is that he is already performing at a high level, and is one of the NFL’s better players at his position. The biggest potential for improvement therefore lies in the chemistry with the new members of the kicking operation, punters/holders Bryce Baringer and Corliss Waitman as well as kicker Chad Ryland.

Does he have positional versatility? Like most NFL long snappers, Cardona is not under contract because of his flexibility but rather to do his one job at a high level. His job has remained the same going all the way back to his college days: snap the football. The Patriots will use him as their snapper on field goals, extra points and punts this year, and in no other capacity.

What is his salary cap situation? An unrestricted free agent coming off the 2022 season, Cardona and the Patriots reached an agreement on a new four-year contract at a total cost of $6.3 million — making him the highest-paid long snapper in the NFL. As far as 2023 is concerned, he carries a salary cap number of $1.49 million. The number can be broken down into a $1.17 million base salary, $250,000 signing bonus proration, $56,000 in likely-to-be-earned roster bonuses ($4,000 per game totaling up to $68,000), and a $23,000 workout bonus. Both his salary and signing bonus are fully guaranteed.

How safe is his roster spot? No matter if you look at his résumé, contract or the respect he enjoys among his teammates and coaches, Cardona is a surefire lock to be on the Patriots’ roster this year. The bigger question therefore is just how quickly he can adapt to the changes around him: New England will have a new punter and holder in either Bryce Baringer or Corliss Waitman, and might also make a change at place kicker from Nick Folk to Chad Ryland.

One-sentence projection: There is a chance you will only hear Joe Cardona’s name once this season — namely when the Patriots will nominate him for the Salute to Service Award yet again — which can be seen as the most positive projection a long snapper can get.

What do you think about Joe Cardona heading into the 2023 season? Will he regain his pre-injury form? Will he mesh with the new setup in the kicking operation? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.