‘All-day, everyday’ worker Bill Murray only wants to help the Patriots win

When the New England Patriots first-string offensive line took the field for the first time this summer, it was missing right guard Michael Onwenu. Recovering from offseason ankle surgery, he started camp no the physically unable to perform list.

As was the case during spring practices, another fourth-year man, Bill Murray, was the top choice to replace him. Unlike during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, however, there does not appear to be much of a rotation this time around. Murray is the starting right guard with Onwenu unavailable.

That is quite the development for the 26-year-old. Just 14 months ago, after all, he was not playing guard. In fact, he was not even playing on the offensive side of the ball: a defensive lineman upon his arrival in New England, he transitioned to the other side of the line of scrimmage last summer.

Doing so increased his chances of sticking around. It also helped him follow one of his core principles, doing his part in helping the Patriots be successful.

“I feel like we’re all here to help this team win. So, whenever they ask me what I want to do: I want to help the team win,” Murray told reporters after Sunday’s practice. “So, if that means playing offense then it’s playing offense; defense defense, special teams, doesn’t matter. Whatever I can do to help the team win, that’s all that matters.”

Murray’s team-first attitude has served him well so far. An undrafted rookie defender out of William & Mary, he spent his first two seasons on the New England practice squad. While he did not see any game action outside of preseason along the way, he managed to add another year on the team following his position change.

Murray also was given his first three career snaps, taking the field for a handful of special teams snaps in a Week 13 loss to Buffalo. While he was little more than emergency depth in his first year as a guard, he appears to be progressing well.

Just ask Bill Belichick.

“Bill’s obviously way ahead of where he was last year,” the Patriots’ head coach said on Sunday. “We ended up making that move last year right before the start of training camp. I talked to him in late June, early July, whatever it was. And he got off to a really good start in training camp, and then hurt his ankle against the Giants, and kind of had a hard time catching up after that. He missed like three weeks in August.

“Had a full spring this year, now in training camp, so he’s way ahead of where he was technique-wise, understanding terminology. Bill’s a smart kid. Nobody works harder than Bill Murray. He’s an all-day, everyday worker. So, he’s doing well. Excited to see how he does when we get the pads on and start to be able to put the techniques that he worked on and his strength and explosion, and see what that looks like in padded practices.”

Murray receiving the famous “nobody works harder” tag is nothing new. Belichick already use it on him back last November, and again during offseason workouts. Needless to say, the Hall of Fame coach is a fan of the young lineman.

It is not hard to see why, when listening to Belichick describe what he does well.

“He’s got good size. He’s a very strong kid. He’s smart. Understands football ... I think he has a good playing style, personality. Good physical skills for offense,” Belichick said.

“Not saying we couldn’t move him back to defense, because I think we could. But where we were last year we made the move, and then this year we’re still relatively inexperienced at guard and thought it would be a good competitive situation for him and gave him a chance. He just wants to play, so we’ll see if he can.”

As for Murray himself, he also feels good about his development. Now going through his first full preparation cycle at guard, and without any injuries forcing him to miss time, he has become a player to watch along the interior offensive line.

“I would say just understanding both offense and defense a little bit better,” he said when asked what areas have improved the most since last year. “I know that’s kind of general, but just understanding what they’re doing, what I need to do, and all that. So, I think that’s the biggest thing, understanding both sides of the ball a little bit better.”

Whether his growth means he is a realistic candidate to start at one point further down the line remains to be seen. For now, however, Murray has proven himself a valuable piece of the puzzle up front.

In that sense, he very much is living up to his goal: helping the team.