Patriots secondary adjusting to life without assistant coach Brian Belichick

The New England Patriots opened training camp last week in relatively good health. While just three players landed on the physically unable to perform or non-football injury list, there was a noticeable absence elsewhere.

Since camp opened, safeties coach Brian Belichick has not been on the field with the team as he recovers from a serious knee injury. Belichick is still able to handle responsibilities in the meeting rooms, but others have fulfilled his role on the field.

“Well, Steve’s [Belichick] coached the safeties for a number of years, V’Angelo [Bentley], Mike [Pellegrino]; I think we’re alright. He’s in the meetings, just not out on the field,” Bill Belichick said about the situation on Sunday.

Throughout four practices, co-linebackers coach/defensive play-caller Steve Belichick and cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino have mainly handled the safety group. With experience at/with the position among the staff, the switch has not been too difficult for New England’s defensive backs.

“It does [make it easier],” Mills said. “Granted, our room is split up, safeties and corners, but it’s open, so any conversation that we have on checks, things we want to change within the formation, we’re having that group collectively. So, with Brian not being here, Mike’s speaking the same language at us, so it meshes well.”

The switch has also left former Patriots cornerback and coaching fellow V’Angelo Bentley with the corners, while Christian Gonzalez noted Bill Belichick has also had his hand involved in the secondary at times.

“[It’s a little bit different],” Mills said. “Brian, we see him every day. Well, a little bit. He’s kind of coming in on his own. But I text him here and there, checking on his health. But Mike’s doing a really, really good job stepping in. V’Angelo, he’s doing a really, really good job stepping in with the corners. But hopefully get Brian back soon.”

A timetable on when Belichick will be able to return to the field is currently unknown, but ESPN’s Field Yates reported the injury will “keep him off the field for some time.”