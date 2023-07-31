 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 7/31/23 - Pats ready to ramp it up; Sunday camp recap; More!

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
NFL: JUL 27 New England Patriots Training Camp
TE Mike Gesicki goes up for a catch at camp
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss is expecting the team’s first full-pads practice this morning.
  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots players say ‘fire still burns bright’ for coach Bill Belichick at 71; Matt Judon contract; Hunter Henry’s production; Gonzo a top CB; Short at RB; Much more...
  • Bernd Buchmasser’s Sunday Patriots Notes: What the first week of training camp taught us about the 2023 Patriots.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Early (over?) reactions from Patriots training camp; 5. Take this for whatever you will, but the powerful legs/feet of rookie punter Bryce Baringer and kicker Chad Ryland have been one of the more impressive, exciting aspects of camp to date.
  • Andrew Callahan’s NFL notebook: How the Patriots could extend Matt Judon, Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche on fair contracts; More.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Day 4 training camp notebook: QBs hit stride as offense clicks in first full-field drills; Tyquan Thornton showed a pulse, scoring two back-to-back touchdowns from Zappe. One on a crosser along the back endline and another beating Ameer Speed on a fade route; More.
  • Alex Barth’s training camp notebook, Day 4: A big step for the offense; Tyquan Thornton and Mike Gesicki get on the board; Most of the unit’s success came in the two-minute period, and outside of the red zone when they had more room to work. The red zone periods were better at times, but still very inconsistent. More.
  • Chris Mason gives us 10 Patriots takeaways: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe get their offenses rolling; Jack Jones makes an impact; Film work pays off for Jalen Mills; Rough afternoon for Marcus Jones, who struggled quite a bit on Sunday; More.
  • Andrew Callahan’s training camp notebook: Matt Judon limited, Bailey Zappe and two rookie WRs shine; Play of the Day: Jalen Mills’ red-zone interception; More.
  • Phil Perry The Mac Report: Patriots offense finally hits back against blitz.
  • Mark Daniels tells us how Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe outshined the defense in camp.
  • Matt Dolloff highlights 15 Patriots who stood out on day 4, from Bailey Zappe to OL Kody Russey.
  • Mike Kadlick says rookie WR Demario Douglas continues to ‘pop’ at Patriots camp.
  • Mark Daniels explains why pint-sized rookie Demario ‘Pop’ Douglas is the biggest surprise of camp.
  • Sophie Weller finds Kendrick Bourne focused on ‘making every day count’ after a disappointing 2022 season.
  • Andrew Callahan hears rookie DL Keion White explaining his early growth in training camp.
  • Sophie Weller highlights Jeff Howe on the additional layers involved with Ezekiel Elliott’s visit with the Patriots.
  • Karen Guregian tries to figure out what’s keeping Patriots owner Robert Kraft out of the Hall of Fame.

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

