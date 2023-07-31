New England Patriots links 7/31/23 - Pats ready to ramp it up; Sunday camp recap; More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp.
- Evan Lazar spotlights which rookies are ‘popping’ in the early stages of training camp.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 4 Blogservations: Offense showing signs of life.
- Mike Dussault shares ten thoughts on the defense through four training camp practices. 1. Gonzo right in the mix.
- Mike Dussault talks about the report that the Patriots will host RB Ezekiel Elliott.
- Press Conferences: Demario Douglas - Keion White - Kendrick Bourne - Chad Ryland - Jalen Mills - Bill Murray - Bailey Zappe - Bill Belichick.
- One on One with David Andrews. (3 min. video)
- Training Camp Cast: Day 4 recap, offense punches back. (11 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss is expecting the team’s first full-pads practice this morning.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots players say ‘fire still burns bright’ for coach Bill Belichick at 71; Matt Judon contract; Hunter Henry’s production; Gonzo a top CB; Short at RB; Much more...
- Bernd Buchmasser’s Sunday Patriots Notes: What the first week of training camp taught us about the 2023 Patriots.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Early (over?) reactions from Patriots training camp; 5. Take this for whatever you will, but the powerful legs/feet of rookie punter Bryce Baringer and kicker Chad Ryland have been one of the more impressive, exciting aspects of camp to date.
- Andrew Callahan’s NFL notebook: How the Patriots could extend Matt Judon, Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche on fair contracts; More.
- Mike Kadlick’s Day 4 training camp notebook: QBs hit stride as offense clicks in first full-field drills; Tyquan Thornton showed a pulse, scoring two back-to-back touchdowns from Zappe. One on a crosser along the back endline and another beating Ameer Speed on a fade route; More.
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook, Day 4: A big step for the offense; Tyquan Thornton and Mike Gesicki get on the board; Most of the unit’s success came in the two-minute period, and outside of the red zone when they had more room to work. The red zone periods were better at times, but still very inconsistent. More.
- Chris Mason gives us 10 Patriots takeaways: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe get their offenses rolling; Jack Jones makes an impact; Film work pays off for Jalen Mills; Rough afternoon for Marcus Jones, who struggled quite a bit on Sunday; More.
- Andrew Callahan’s training camp notebook: Matt Judon limited, Bailey Zappe and two rookie WRs shine; Play of the Day: Jalen Mills’ red-zone interception; More.
- Phil Perry The Mac Report: Patriots offense finally hits back against blitz.
- Mark Daniels tells us how Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe outshined the defense in camp.
- Matt Dolloff highlights 15 Patriots who stood out on day 4, from Bailey Zappe to OL Kody Russey.
- Mike Kadlick says rookie WR Demario Douglas continues to ‘pop’ at Patriots camp.
- Mark Daniels explains why pint-sized rookie Demario ‘Pop’ Douglas is the biggest surprise of camp.
- Sophie Weller finds Kendrick Bourne focused on ‘making every day count’ after a disappointing 2022 season.
- Andrew Callahan hears rookie DL Keion White explaining his early growth in training camp.
- Sophie Weller highlights Jeff Howe on the additional layers involved with Ezekiel Elliott’s visit with the Patriots.
- Karen Guregian tries to figure out what’s keeping Patriots owner Robert Kraft out of the Hall of Fame.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick excited to see Bill Murray progress after moving from defense to offense.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) BBill Belichick: Gillette Stadium’s giant new video board changes wind patterns, affects kickers
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Belichick declines to discuss Ezekiel Elliott, offers general thoughts on RB position.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots host Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday visit
- Staff (ESPN) Best of training camps: Cook at Jets practice, Belichick mum on Zeke.
- Conor Orr (SI) The 12 teams that could actually win Super Bowl LVIII. Bills, Jets included. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) Debates: 2023 dark-horse picks for NFL MVP.
- Stephen Holder and Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) What’s next for Colts, Jonathan Taylor after trade request?
