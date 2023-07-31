After enjoying a practice-free Saturday, the New England Patriots were back on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. A two-hour session was on the menu to conclude the so-called ramp-up period leading into the fully-padded portion of training camp set to begin Monday.

To recap the session, please make sure to visit Pats Pulpit beat writer Brian Hines’ practice notebook. For everything else, let’s clean out that notebook before turning our attention to Day 5.

Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Day 4

Rookie Demario Douglas continues to open eyes: We already spoke about sixth-round draft pick Demario Douglas before, noting how he managed to become the biggest late-round surprise of the early summer. Sunday’s practice was no exception: he again spent considerable time with the starting offense, and managed to display his explosiveness and impressive start-stop skills en route to four receptions in 11-on-11 work.

Douglas, however, is not concerned about whether or not he spends time with the first-team offense.

“Whoever I go out with, I feel like I’m going out there and do what I have to do,” he told reporters after the session. “Go with the first, second or third team, I believe I have to go out there and show the coaches what I can do.”

What he has been able to do so far has most definitely opened some eyes, and catapulted him to the top spot among the backup receivers. Whereas JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton are all still higher up on the depth chart, Douglas has a commanding lead for the No. 5 spot.

That is not only due to his production on offense so far. Douglas, after all, has also been used as a return man.

“I feel like I want to be able to perform anywhere,” he said on Sunday. “Being versatile always has been my game. I’m ready to play wherever they want me to play. Especially on special teams. Anywhere. Put me anywhere. I’m here to come play.”

For as good as he has looked so far, head coach Bill Belichick made sure to point out that the Patriots are still in the early portions of camp. There is still plenty of road ahead for the Demario Douglas hype train.

“Douglas had a good spring and he’s followed it up with a few couple good practices here,” Belichick said before adding that, “training camp is a marathon, it’s not a 100-yard dash. So, just keep grinding them together day after day. We’ve been in the red area. We’ll move out into the field and then we’ll get into third downs, start putting it all together. Pads haven’t been on yet, so that’s part of the evaluation for everybody, so we’ll see.

“Everybody has got a long way to go, but we’re making progress, guys are working hard, we are getting better. So, we’ll see where it goes.”

Keion White wants to do as much as he can: The Patriots sure love their versatile players, and second-round selection Keion White is no exception. The Georgia Tech product has the skillset to play all over the defensive line, moving from the interior positions all the way out to the edge.

He also has the right mindset to make those transitions.

“I always believe in doing more, and not less,” he said on Sunday. “So, whatever I can do I’m just going to put that on my belt. Whether it be 3-tech, outside linebacker, defensive end, nose — anything I can do, I’m going to go play it. That’s just who I am, that’s who I’ve always been, and that’s who I’ll always be.”

His motivation is obvious, but White himself pointed out that he still has ways to go. He is, after all, just four training camp practices into his NFL career.

“I kind of compare it to college, as you’re a freshman again,” he said. “You really don’t know anything, you have everything to learn. So, I’m just taking a step back, and observe, and just try to find my place on the team.”

The list of absentees keeps growing: The Patriots enjoyed good practice participation over the first week of camp, but the list of absentees is growing. On Sunday, a pair of rookies was out: fourth-round offensive lineman Jake Andrews and sixth-round wide receiver Kayshon Boutte did not practice.

The reason behind their absence is not known, but it certainly is not ideal to miss time at any point during the summer. That is true for Andrews, but especially Boutte. Due to his draft status, he has to earn his spot on the roster but his outlook is getting more unfavorable by the day: not only is he out again after already missing time during spring, the aforementioned Demario Douglas also continues to look encouraging.

Jalen Mills leaning into his skills to play his new role: After two seasons as an outside cornerback, Jalen Mills has moved into the position he was originally expected to play when first brought aboard back in 2021. Now lining up at safety, his main responsibility appears to be lining up against tight ends.

How is he approaching his new role? By leaning into what he does best.

“A lot bigger, a lot stronger as well,” he said about the challenge of covering tight ends versus wide receivers. “For me, it’s just using my advantages: speed and quickness. I’m not like a [Kyle] Dugger, who’s 6-2, 220. So, I just have to use what I have and know how they are going to attack me differently than some other guys.”

The backup quarterback spot appears to be in able hands: The Patriots’ quarterbacks all look improved on Sunday compared to the previous three practices last week, with second-stringer Bailey Zappe in particular catching the eye. Despite throwing an interception to Jalen Mills late in the session, he had some of the best plays of the day — including an impressive touchdown to recently-signed wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

While putting too much stock in non-padded practice in late July is a dangerous game, it is not hard to feel optimistic about Zappe entering his second season. He is not seriously challenging starting quarterback Mac Jones, and has gone up primarily against backup defenders, but he is trending in the right direction.

Chad Ryland wants to learn from the veterans on the team: Chad Ryland was brought aboard in the fourth round of this year’s draft, competing with incumbent veteran Nick Folk for the place kicker role. So far, the rookie has looked good — in part because he is enjoying the guidance from those in the Patriots’ special teams room.

“All the vets have been awesome to be around,” Ryland said. “You get guys like Matt Slater, Folk. Those guys’ careers have been phenomenal. Any nuggets of wisdom, anything I can get from them, I’m always willing to take in.”

What's next: The Patriots will be back on the practice field on Monday for a 9:45 a.m. ET session — one that will see the introduction of full pads for the first time this summer.