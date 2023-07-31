10 players to watch on the fifth day of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Monday for the fifth practice of this year’s training camp. The session will likely mark an end of the ramp-up period: players are expected to be in full pads for the first time all summer, meaning the session could very well be the most physically demanding to date.

Needless to say, a lot will happen. We will, as always, keep a close eye on all the action — but place a special focus on the following players in particular:

QB Mac Jones: The Patriots’ starting quarterback had his best practice of camp on Sunday, but the setup will change drastically today. With pads being introduced to the equation, factors such as timing and protection will become much more important — putting pressure on the entire offensive operation, and its most important player in particular.

RB Pierre Strong Jr. and RB Kevin Harris: Bill Belichick has oftentimes mentioned the challenge young running backs are facing in pass protection. The Patriots’ youngest backs are no exception: this part of sophomores Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris’ game will be tested starting Monday. Their performance and development as pass blockers will help determine their roles in 2023.

WR Demario Douglas: Through the first four practices of the summer, Demario Douglas has impressed. The sixth-round rookie wideout will face his biggest challenge to date now, however, namely getting open when faced with press-man coverage. If he can continue to produce in this setup, he will put himself in a good position as far as making the team is concerned.

OT Trent Brown, OT Conor McDermott, and OT Riley Reiff: The offensive tackle position is one of the biggest question marks on the Patriots’ rooster right now. Obviously, though, that assessment is based on the non-padded offseason workouts and camp practices up until this point. Will the introduction of pads and full contact tip the scales in the group’s favor?

DL Keion White: So far, the Patriots’ second-round draft pick has been relatively quiet — for good reason: the defensive line is one of the groups most impacted by not wearing full pads. For White and the rest of the young defenders on either side of the line of scrimmage, Monday might be trial by fire.

CB Christian Gonzalez: Speaking of rookie defenders in unfamiliar spots; first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez will also get his first taste of NFL-level physicality on Monday morning. So far, he has looked impressive. Now, it’s about sustaining that momentum into the most difficult stretch of his career up until this point.

CB Jack Jones: For the first time all summer, sophomore Jack Jones saw action with the starting defense during full-team work. Monday will give us a glimpse into whether or not that was a sign of things to come, or merely part of a rotation at the outside cornerback spot opposite supposed CB1 Christian Gonzalez.

Monday’s practice will kick off at 9:45 a.m. ET and run for around two hours. Afterwards, several players will meet with the media including guard Cole Strange, defensive linemen Deatrich Wise Jr. and Davon Godchaux, and linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.