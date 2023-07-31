Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Injuries take center stage in first padded practice

The New England Patriots put on the pads for the first time this summer on Monday, but the competition did not spike as much as expected. What was expected was a heavy focus on the running and short passing game. Physicality then rose near the end of practice in a full-contact goal line period.

Attendance

Absent: LB Terez Hall*, OL Jake Andrews, WR Ty Montgomery, OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Returnees: WR Kayshon Boutte

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Limited: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, OT Trent Brown, LB Matthew Judon

Three of New England’s best players were all limited throughout Monday’s practice. There’s not much reason for worry, however, as it appears the Patriots are just managing their workloads — something they have not actively done in years pasts.

*New absences

Takeaways

Injury Bug: It was a busy day for head athletic trainer Jim Whalen and his staff on Monday, as a handful of players came up lame or took visits to the medical area during the day. The most notable was starting left guard Cole Strange, who appeared to suffer a left knee/leg injury after an individual run drill against Lawerence Guy. Strange spent nearly 30 minutes with the training staff going through a handful of agility/movement tests before returning to the sideline with his helmet. He never retook the field, but it looks like New England may have avoided anything serious.

In addition to Strange, fellow offensive lineman Chasen Hines, tight end Scotty Washington, and wide receiver Jalen Hurd also spent time in the athletic training area, while guard Bill Murray and safety Brad Hawkins also seemed to be shaken up throughout practice. The initial good news is that no player departed the field early.

Attendance will be worth watching extra closely to open Tuesday’s session, nonetheless.

Baringer Bombs: The Patriots worked through team punting drills for the second consecutive day on Monday and rookie Bryce Baringer showed off his patented powerful leg. He may have been the best individual player on the field, as he recorded five punts with a hang time of five-plus seconds. Baringer also gave New England’s returners some fits, as both Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant muffed one of his punts.

After perhaps falling slightly behind Corliss Waitman in the spring, Baringer has certainly retaken the lead in the punter battle the past two days.

Goal-line: The most contact throughout practice came in the final period in a full-on goal-line period — an old staple on the first day of padded work that did not take place last season. With Rhamondre Stevenson limited, Kevin Harris was the first back up followed by Pierre Strong Jr. A surprise addition to the offense, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, was leading the way for them from the fullback position.

In total, the offense went 2-for-4 with Jabrill Peppers blowing one play up in the backfield. The other failure came on a play-action incompletion from Mac Jones, that appeared to be the result of a bit of a miscommunication.

Douglas: Rookie sixth-round draft pick Demario Douglas has been one of the early stars of training camp. But standing at 5-foot-8, 192 pounds, it was important to watch if he could continue his success when the pads were on. The rookie passed his first test on Monday, as he continued to get open in team drills. Douglas also threw several strong blocks during a screen drill that drew plenty of applause from teammates and coaches alike.

O’Brien’s-O: As we get deeper into training camp, Bill O’Brien continues to reveal more and more about his offensive system. The early sights are encouraging, as O’Brien is using more creativity and taking the “low-hanging fruit” that we’ve been banging the table for in years past to help Mac Jones succeed. It is also a more disciplined approach, something that was certainly an issue last season.

Other notes:

Down Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu, and Jake Andrews, New England was thin along the offensive line. That meant increased snaps for Andrew Stueber at times at left tackle, while rookie Atonio Mafi was first up in Strange’s place at left guard.

Kayshon Boutte returned after missing Sunday’s session and made an impressive back-shoulder snag along the sideline. He also was part of the red zone install group led by Mac Jones for the first time.

Like he did in the spring, Mac Jones used his pre-snap cadence to his advantage, drawing Deatrich Wise Jr. offsides. Wise was sent on a lap, as was Sam Roberts who got caught in the same situation by Bailey Zappe.

Rookie UDFA Jourdan Heilig continues to work exclusively with Matthew Slater and Cam Achord.

Isaiah Bolden continued to make push for the fourth boundary cornerback role, recording an impressive pass breakup downfield against Tyquan Thornton. As for Thornton, he once again ran with Zappe for most of the day in team drills.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Tuesday for Day 6 of training camp. The session is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, with gates set to open at 11.