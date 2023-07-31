5 performances of note from the Patriots’ fifth training camp practice

For the first time since early January, the New England Patriots wore full pads again on Monday. Their fifth training camp session on the grounds behind Gillette Stadium naturally saw an uptick in physicality, as well as a focus on areas so far not part of the preparation such as run drills and goal-line work.

While the session was not the most attractive one as far as all-encompassing action is concerned, there were some performances that did catch our eye.

RB Kevin Harris: With Rhamondre Stevenson spending the day working out on the lower field, and with Ty Montgomery still absent, the Patriots gave their second-year running backs more opportunities. Harris was the more active among them, getting considerable opportunities and scoring a touchdown in goal-to-go work.

WR Demario Douglas: Listed at only 5-foot-8, 192 pounds, there were questions about Douglas’ ability to continue his strong play in a fully-padded setup. Turns out, he could: during a period of practice focused on screen plays, he had two solid blocks to help free up the ball carriers. If Douglas can keep this up, he will find his way onto the Patriots’ roster.

DT Christian Barmore: After a season that saw him struggle with injuries, Barmore is finally looking like his disruptive self again. Monday’s first padded practice already was proof of that. The third-year defensive lineman registered a would-be sack against backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, and also appeared able to help challenge a run play on more than one occasion.

CB Isaiah Bolden: The final spots on the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart are up for grabs, and Bolden appears to be a player to watch. Not only does he offer special teams experience, he also had one of the better defensive plays on Monday. Running stride-for-stride with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, he was able to break up an attempted fade from Bailey Zappe.

P Bryce Baringer: Possibly the most impressive performance of the day came from none other than the Patriots’ rookie punter. Baringer’s leg strength is obvious, and he made full use of it on Monday by booting three punts with a hang-time of more than five seconds. The other punter on the team, Corliss Waitman, was not bad either, but the youngster sure stole the show and appears to move onto the inside track for a roster spot.

If we look at this from a winners/losers perspective, with the five players above all falling into the first category, the second should be reserved for the team’s depth. Monday’s practice saw several players get shaken up at one point — including starting left guard Cole Strange. Add that to the fact that a few were already limited to begin with, and you get a team whose depth is already being tested quite a bit.

The Patriots will return to practice on Tuesday for another morning session. While originally set for 12:30 a.m. ET, it will now take place at 9:45 again.