Day 5 of training camp for the New England Patriots marked the first day in full pads. As full pads leads to full contact, injuries are bound to pile up.

That’s exactly what happened on the backfields of Gillette Stadium on Monday, as over half a dozen players needed some sort of medical attention throughout the day. So, before the Patriots began their most physical session of the summer in a full-contact goal line drill, head coach Bill Belichick first gathered the team to try and tone things down.

“It was just about learning how to practice,” relayed safety Jabrill Peppers. “We know how to practice, but guys are just excited. We’re competitors, but guys gotta know how to practice to keep guys healthy.”

Among the players banged up on Monday included starting offensive guard Cole Strange, who spent nearly 30 minutes with the athletic trainers before eventually returning to the sideline. Strange was joined by Chasen Hines and Scotty Washington as players who spent parts of their days with the training staff.

Additionally, defensive back Brad Hawkins limped off the field later in the day and Jalen Hurd finished his day with the trainers.

“Be smart, stay up on your feet,” defensive tackle Davon Godchaux added. “Try to stay healthy ... Everybody wants to prove what they can do, but it’s the first day in pads. Nobody’s gonna make the team today. But you can improve. Everybody wants to be aggressive in pads, but it’s just the first day.”

As Godchaux went on to add the Patriots will remain in pads for the rest of the week, Belichick will hope his message on Monday remains at the forefront of player’s minds as the physicality can not interfere with the work that needs to be done.

That especially falls within the younger group of players, which Peppers is not worried that they’ll figure out how to remain physical while learning to not cross the line.

“It’s not that hard,” he said. “This is my seventh year in the league now, I had that problem early on coming out. I learned quickly that’s not how you practice.”