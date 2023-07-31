Cole Strange’s practice-ending injury not considered serious, per report

The New England Patriots’ first fully-padded practice of the summer saw several players get shaken up. The highest-profile injury was suffered by starting left guard Cole Strange, who had to leave the session after he appeared to hurt his left knee or leg.

However, it appears the Patriots and their sophomore offensive lineman appeared to have dodged a bullet. According to a report by Christopher Price of the Boston Globe, the injury is not believed to be of the serious variety.

Strange got banged up on an individual run drill against defensive tackle Lawrence Guy. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but then spent nearly half an hour with the Patriots’ training staff while going through a handful of agility and movement tests. The fact that he did return to the sideline with his helmet in hand was a good sign, but the 24-year-old ultimately did not reenter the session.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday morning. Strange’s level of participation will be worth keeping an eye on, but it looks like he should be back in full force sooner rather than later.

A first-round draft pick by the Patriots last year, Strange had an overall promising rookie campaign. While he was benched twice, he still managed to showcase his impressive physical foundation repeatedly and ended up starting all 17 of New England’s games — all while playing the third-most offensive snaps on the team.

Now entering his second season, hopes are high that the Chattanooga product will take the famous jump associated with players at that point in their careers. Not only was he named an offseason award winner by the team, head coach Bill Belichick also praised Strange for having had “a great offseason.”