A former member of the New England Patriots’ practice squad returned to Foxborough on Monday.

Tackle Eric Smith was among four offensive linemen in for workouts with the organization, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Smith, 27, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The Virginia product spent his rookie season between injured reserve and the 53-man roster for the Miami Dolphins. Upon clearing waivers the following September, he signed to New England’s scout team at its formation.

An opportunity to depart for the New York Jets’ active roster arrived three months later for the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Smith, who has made additional stops with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. He has appeared in four career games beyond the preseason, logging 58 snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams.

Undrafted rookie linemen Micah Vanterpool, Caleb Chandler and Tyran Hunt also worked out for the Patriots to begin the second week of training camp.

Vanterpool started 29 games at Hawaii between left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard. Listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, the redshirt senior finished with second-team All-Mountain West recognition in 2023. He subsequently landed with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

Chandler earned first-team All-ACC honors at Louisville in 2021. As a redshirt senior last fall, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound left guard finished his Cardinals tenure as a 53-game starter, a program record.

Hunt began his collegiate run at Maryland and finished it at Old Dominion. In his final two seasons, the 6-foot-7, 313-pound transfer notched 22 starts at left guard. He most recently started three games for the USFL’s Memphis Showboats.

Veteran bookend Calvin Anderson remains on the non-football illness list for New England, while rookie interior lineman Jake Andrews has missed consecutive practices.