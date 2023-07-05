Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fifth-year linebacker Mack Wilson.

Hard facts

Name: Mack Wilson Sr.

Position: Off-the-ball linebacker

Opening day age: 25 (2/14/1998)

Size: 6’1”, 233 lbs

Jersey number: 30

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

Before arriving in the NFL as a fifth-round selection in the 2019 draft, Wilson played college football at the University of Alabama. Having appeared in 33 total games over his first three seasons with the Crimson Tide and registering seven takeaways along the way, the junior defender decided to take his talents to the pro level — against the advice of head coach Nick Saban. Nonetheless, Wilson did hear his name called in the draft: the Cleveland Browns brought him in with the 155th overall selection.

Wilson was able to make an immediate impact on the Browns defense as a rookie. His future looked bright after he played 88 percent of defensive snaps that year, but he was unable to build on his momentum. Wilson’s defensive playing time decreased each year between 2019 and 2021, and he was used more as a role and special teams player by the end of his tenure. After playing 45 games in three years for the organization, it decided to trade him to the Patriots. He added 17 more games to his professional résumé in New England in 2022.

2022 review

Stats: 17 games (3 starts) | 234 defensive snaps (20.7%), 284 special teams snaps (62.1%) | 26 tackles, 6 missed tackles (18.8%) | 14 targets, 7 catches (50.0%), 70 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs | 4.5 quarterback pressures (1.5 sacks, 3 hurries), 1 forced fumble | 10 special teams tackles, 2 missed tackles (16.7%)

Season recap: Playing a career-low 17.2 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2021, the Browns made Wilson available via trade in the offseason. They found a buyer in the Patriots, who themselves were willing to move on from a member of their 2019 draft class heading into the final year of his rookie deal: New England sent outside linebacker Chase Winovich to Cleveland in return for Wilson.

Whereas Winovich ended up playing just eight games for his new club, Wilson saw more consistent action. Serving as both and off-the-ball linebacker and special teamer, he appeared in all 17 of the Patriots’ games in 2022.

Wilson’s usage was inconsistent, though. On the defensive side of the ball, for example, Wilson took the field for 234 of a possible 1,130 snaps (20.7%) but there was quite a bit of fluctuation on a week-to-week basis. While some of it can be explained through the game-plan-specific nature of the New England defense, it is noteworthy that he did not see any defensive snaps at all from Week 14 on.

Up until that point, after all, Wilson had played 30.1 percent of snaps as a rotational second and third option at his position. Unfortunately, his performance was like his opportunities: up and down throughout the year. Wilson, who was part of the starting lineups in Weeks 2 through 4 — against Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Green Bay — registered 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, and also gave up only seven catches on 14 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. However, he also missed six of 32 tackle attempts (18.8%).

His apparent demotion on defense did not impact his usage in the kicking game, though. Wilson continued to be prominently featured in the game’s third phase all year, seeing action on the punt and kickoff return and coverage teams and ending the season with 284 special teams snaps (of 457; 62.1%).

Only four players saw more action than him, and only two — Brenden Schooler and Matthew Slater — registered more than his 10 tackles. That said, he also was on the field for all three return touchdowns given up on the year.

All in all, Wilson’s 2022 season was a rollercoaster of sorts. Nonetheless, the team still opted o re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after it was over.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? At least early on in 2022, the Patriots used Wilson both as a rotational member of their linebacker corps with a focus on defending the pass and on special teams. It seems likely that he will continue playing that latter role this upcoming season — in fact, special teams might be his ticket onto the team yet again — while continuing to provide rotational depth on defense.

One has to wonder how much of an opportunity he will get on defense, though. Not only was he no longer used down the stretch last season, New England also invested a third-round draft pick in Marte Mapu to help fill the coverage linebacker position.

What is his growth potential? The famous second-year jump is not only relevant for rookie-to-sophomore players, but also for veterans entering a second season in a team’s system. Wilson falls under this category, and will benefit from increased experience in the Patriots’ defense. That said, he should probably not be expected to suddenly turn into a major contributor.

Does he have positional versatility? To a degree, he has. Wilson was a regular contributor on four special teams units in 2022, seeing action on both punt and kickoff return and the two coverages units. As far as his defensive work is concerned, he aligned primarily as an off-the-ball linebacker who only occasionally moved up to the line of scrimmage or into the slot. He will primarily continue playing this role heading into 2023.

What is his salary cap situation? As noted above, the Patriots re-signed Wilson earlier this offseason. He was brought back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract that includes $605,000 in guarantees. All in all, the deal is made out of a $1.08 million base salary, $275,000 signing bonus, $255,000 in likely-to-be-earned roster bonuses, and a $20,000 offseason workout bonus.

How safe is his roster spot? Despite his contract guarantees, Wilson is not a full-on lock to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster this season. He was inconsistent last year and New England added a player with a similar profile and higher ceiling in the draft — all before adding rookie Jourdan Heilig in free agency. That said, the loss of fellow linebacker Raekwon McMillan paired with his special teams experience might allow him to make the team after all.

One-sentence projection: One of the final spots on the roster will come down to special teams contributors Mack Wilson or Jourdan Heilig, but the veteran will get the nod due to his superior abilities on defense.

What do you think about Mack Wilson heading into the 2023 season? Will he be able to build off of his up-and-down first season as a Patriot? Will he establish himself as a presence on defense again? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.