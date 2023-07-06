DeVante Parker’s Patriots extension reportedly clears north of $2 million in 2023 cap space

The three-year contract extension that DeVante Parker reached with the New England Patriots in June will create about $2.4 million in cap space for 2023.

As ESPN’s Field Yates detailed on Thursday, the veteran wide receiver’s new agreement carries fully guaranteed base salaries over the next two campaigns with the chance to earn more.

A total of $14 million remains guaranteed. But boxes will need to be checked to get within shouting distance of the $33 million maximum value.

Parker, who turned 30 in January, moves forward with $4.9 million in reported annual statistical incentives for up to $14.7 million. He also moves forward with $400,000 in reported annual All-Pro incentives for up to $1.2 million.

DeVante Parker’s 3-year, $33M max deal includes:

- $4.9M in statistical incentives annually ($14.7M max)

- $400K in All Pro incentives annually ($1.2M max)

- $1.19M in per-game roster bonuses in 2023, $1.7M in per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025

- fully guaranteed salaries… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 6, 2023

The University of Louisville product had been on track to carry a non-guaranteed $5.7 million base salary with a $6.206 million cap hit this upcoming season before becoming a free agent. The previous pact — inherited from the Miami Dolphins as third-round and fifth-round draft selections changed hands last spring — featured $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Parker is now slated for $1.19 million in per-game roster bonuses for 2023 before that number climbs to $1.7 million for both 2024 and 2025. And by lowering his cap charge, the 2015 first-round pick stands with added compensation while the Patriots stand with added security in the event of missed time.

Parker appeared in 13 games, including 11 starts, during his debut season with New England. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound perimeter target stayed in for 51 percent of the offensive snaps, which ranked behind only Jakobi Meyers among the team’s wideouts. He finished with 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns.

Per Miguel Benzan of PatsCap, New England nears training camp with north of $16.588 million in cap room after accounting for Parker’s extension. That number is subject to change with linebacker and captain Ja’Whaun Bentley’s extension details on the horizon.