The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 3

Three to go.

Minicamp and training camp is coming soon. And this countdown is almost over. Many thanks for those of you who have been there from the beginning as I have struggled mightily to come up with 20 Most Memorable Patriots Moments of 2022. Can’t wait to turn the page - though I’m actually pretty excited about this one.

But first, the list so far:

20. The Patriots trade N’Keal Harry.

19. A game-sealing Mac Jones interception is coupled with a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens.

18. Rookies step up big in relief duty against the Arizona Cardinals.

17. Hunter Henry catches/doesn’t catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

16. Nelson Agholor harnesses his inner Randy Moss with an insane 44 yard TD grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Devin McCourty registers his 200th start against the Buffalo Bills.

14. A blocked punt leads to the first touchdown of the day as the Patriots blow out the Indianapolis Colts.

13. Tyquan Thornton emerges with a two touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns

12. A Marcus Jones pick-six puts the Patriots on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and takes it 40 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead against the Green Bay Packers.

10. Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty all earn some impressive records against the New York Jets.

9. Rhamondre Stevenson breaks 5 tackles on third and 16 to pick up a first down against the New York Jets.

8. Bailey Zappe replaces a struggling Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.

7. The Patriots tie a franchise record with nine sacks against the Indianapolis Colts.

6. The Disaster in the Desert.

5. Marcus Jones takes his first ever NFL reception 48 yards to the house against the Buffalo Bills.

4. A long pass and a tipped ball turn 3rd and 29 into a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Our Number 5 Moment was an amazing display of talent and athleticism. Our Number 4 Moment was some wildness you rarely see in the NFL. At Number 3, we have a crazy combination of them both. something I didn’t even know was physically possible.

3. Kyle Dugger somehow turns a quick screen into a pick six against the Raiders.

What Patriots fans, and the rest of the world in general, will most remember about the December 18th matchup between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders has already been covered on this countdown; I see no need to recap the ending of this game or the events leading up to it. We’ve already been there, and it’s summertime.

But there’s one play in particular that need to be remembered, not just now, but for as long as humanly possible.

With the Patriots down 17-3 in the third quarter with seemingly no hope in sight, the Raiders began their first possession of the half at their own 13 yard line following a New England punt. A drive and score here would put the game at 24-3 and completely out of reach.

On 2nd and 6 from the 17, Derek Carr saw that rookie Marcus Jones was playing in deep coverage on star receiver Davante Adams, which represented a quick opportunity for some yards. It was an easy first down, and if Adams could make Jones miss, there was a nice chunk play to be gained. He snapped the ball and immediately fired a laser right towards Adams, who faked breaking in before stopping to receive the pass.

But the ball never got there, because Kyle Dugger broke on the play and managed to pick the ball off. He read the play from the jump, timed his run perfectly, and stepped in front of the ball with nothing between him and the end zone but 16 yards of open field. New England 10, Raiders 17.

I know that that’s a quick recap, but honestly, there isn’t all that much to break down. It was just an absolutely absurd play. Derek Carr had the ball in his hands for maybe - MAYBE - half a second before releasing it. Tommy B used to run this kind of play all the time. It’s a running play disguised as a passing play, designed to get a playmaker the ball in space so he can make a move and pick up some yards. It’s more or less exactly like handing the ball off to a running back so he can make a cut and charge upfield. In fact, it would have taken longer for Carr to execute the handoff than it would for him to take the snap and immediately release the ball. But somehow, Kyle Dugger managed to get in front of the pass and intercept it for the score.

I’m sure it’s happened before, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a play like that in my life. It was genius level pre-snap diagnostics. It was all-pro caliber execution. And it was unparalleled athleticism from one of New England’s most promising young stars. This play completely flipped the script on the game, put the Patriots on the board, kicked off three straight scoring drives, and blew my freaking mind. Kyle Dugger is the real deal, and I’m very much hoping that “Patriots Extend Kyle Dugger” comes across my feed at some point between now and December, because the man is just a freak. You simply don’t intercept a quick screen at the NFL level, but Dugger found a way to do it. Honestly if this had come in a win I probably would have ranked it in the Two spot, but since New England gave up a late TD drive and then lost this game in epic fashion, I decided to save the top two spots on this list for moments that came in victories. So he’s right where he belongs at Number 3.

