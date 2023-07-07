PostPulpit Mailbag: How many running backs will the Patriots roster?

The offseason trudges on as we are now officially less than three weeks away from the start of the New England Patriots’ training camp. So, let’s get right into this week’s #PostPulpit Mailbag.

@DavNazRuiz Do you think we carry 4 runningbacks into the season or do you think someone gets traded/cut before week 1?

I would expect four running backs to make the Week 1 roster. That’s typically how they’ve operated at that position in the past. Based off their current group, I think the top four is pretty clear with Rhamondre Stevenson leading the charge and Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., and Kevin Harris working in in different roles behind him. J.J. Taylor would then be the lone cut.

We’ll see if they feel confident in that group or opt to bring in another name to the mix for preseason duties or a larger role, but that’s the group I’d expect to see in Week 1 baring anything.

@Skywal1Thaddeus If Dalvin Cook does sign with the Pats, is Kevin Harris or Pierre Strong the odd man out?

One of the most intriguing names they could add to that running back mix is Dalvin Cook. If he was brought in, I would expect Kevin Harris to be the one bumped off the 53-man squad. Harris’ role this season projects as a spell back for Stevenson as an in-between the tackles runner. That’s something that you would expect from Cook if signed here over a pure speedster like Pierre Strong.

@Cavemannn47 Who will be the starting Free Safety? My guess is Mills or Peppers

Based off a handful of OTA and minicamp practices, there is not going to be just one primary free safety like Devin McCourty. Throughout the spring, they rotated as many bodies as possible in the backend both pre- and post-snap. It’s a versatile group that all can handle time back there and which can help create havoc for opposing offenses.

Additionally, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them continue to lean on more two-high looks and not just one deep safety. They’ve already been trending up in that direction in recent years and now have personnel that may fit that style better now anyway.

@now1more What are the options to strengthen the O-Line?

Unfortunately, there aren’t many options — hence the reason they held D.J. Fluker, who hasn’t played football since 2020, in for a workout several weeks ago. There is a real shortage of offensive tackle across the league today, so they aren’t many options at this time of year to just go add to upgrade the roster.

Now internally, perhaps someone like Calvin Anderson has an awesome summer and earns a starting job. That would go a long way into shoring up that position. They could also be forced into a “best five” situation and bump Michael Onwenu back out to tackle if one of their other interior options (Jake Andrews, Antonio Mafi, Bill Murray, etc.) impress. They were reluctant to bump Onwenu out to tackle last season, but perhaps if they plan on letting him walk this offseason they would be more open to the idea.

@FJB_FOF Malik Cunningham making the 53?

I have a hard time seeing Cunningham sticking around on the 53-man squad due to the veterans in front of him (unless the injury bug really keeps up). However, I think he’s almost a surefire bet for the practice squad. They would like to keep developing him at wide receiver while also keeping a valuable mobile scout team QB around.

@HunterNuts Who’s your rando pick for a third plus year player that surprisingly makes the team?

It’s tough pickings here as there truly aren’t many players left from the mid-2010 to 2021 draft classes. The real only options are Tre Nixon and Ronnie Perkins, considering we aren’t counting Conor McDermott or Anfernee Jennings as “randos”.

So, we’ll go Perkins here. He had a day out at spring practices where he was around the ball a good amount and caught my eye. He’s got to stay healthy, but New England is relatively weak in terms of depth at the 3-4 outside linebacker position. It’s low odds, but perhaps he can see a bump in his play in Year 3 like fellow pass rusher Josh Uche.

@Lurker0427 The money line for the over 9.5 wins is +300. Good value yes?

I’m in the camp that this year’s team is better than last year’s team after the offseason roster and coaching changes. That team won 8 games and just missed the playoffs. Based on that I would lean over, but they still have some major question marks.

Things could get ugly on offensive between the offensive tackle issues and wide receiver injuries, plus they have an extremely daunting schedule. They also need to prove they can close out games, something they’ve struggled with the past few seasons.

All of that is why I still have them in the 9-10 win range, so I would consider that +300 value strong.

@PatsUnis Will we see more Grey/silver pant usage this season?

No word on if the silver pants will be back in the rotation this year. Some players were wearing them throughout spring practices which was also the case last offseason. I hope they make a return as I like them more than the putrid all-blue look. I would also not be surprised if they were banished to the shadow realm after the butt-kicking they received in them last season.

@RochesterPats What are the top 10 most asked #Patriots questions?

It varies throughout the season as there is always something new to talk about. The redundancy starts in the offseason when its draft and free agent questions — or about a specific wide receiver these past few weeks. But, all questions are always welcomed and are greatly appreciated.

@brianwildley2 Can we get the season started?

Soon, Brian (sweet name). Just under three weeks till the fun begins at training camp.

That's all for this week's #PostPulpit mailbag. If you have questions you'd liked to be answered next week, submit them on Twitter using #PostPulpit!