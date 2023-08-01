Will a retooled roster and Bill O’Brien get the Patriots back to the playoffs in 2023?

In the post-Tom Brady era in New England, the Patriots have been to the playoffs just once in three years. That one appearance ended swiftly with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Owner Robert Kraft is ready for that to change.

“I’m a Patriot fan, big time, first. More than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years,” Kraft said back at the NFL annual meeting in March.

After a disappointing 8-9 season in 2022, the New England Patriots have their eyes set on a return to the playoffs this year. To accomplish such a feat, New England had a busy offseason remodeling their coaching staff, while also adding projected impact players on both sides of the ball.

While their projected win total to open the season (7.5) rests one game lower than it was at this point last year on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots have high hopes for themselves internally based off their offseason additions.

Lets’ take a look at those additions — as well some key departures from the team this offseason — to see who will play key roles in Foxboro in 2023.

Departures

Devin McCourty: For the first time since 2009, the Patriots will be without Devin McCourty patrolling their back end. While it’s a huge loss of talent, New England will also be losing their main communicator in the secondary and one of their biggest leaders in the locker room.

After not acquiring a pure free safety type to replace McCourty this offseason, it looks like they’re headed towards a committee approach. That committee will include Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, who was retained in free agency, Joshuah Bledsoe, and Jalen Mills, who is expected to take on more of a safety role this season after strictly playing cornerback in his first two years with the team.

Throughout the spring, New England used every option available to them in the back end. They should be expected to constantly spin the dial throughout the year, while perhaps also continuing to lean into more two-high safety looks in the post-McCourty era.

Jakobi Meyers: It wasn’t completely surprising to see Jakobi Meyers depart Foxboro in free agency. What was a tad shocking was that he left for Las Vegas on a reasonable three-year deal with a maximum value of $33 million.

While Meyers may not have been a dynamic athlete, he was a consistent producer for the Patriots — even becoming the first receiver since Wes Welker to lead the team in receiving yards in three straight years. Now New England will have to turn elsewhere for a reliable target out of the slot.

Additions

Bill O’Brien: Perhaps New England’s biggest addition this offseason came on the coaching staff, as they named Bill O’Brien the official offensive coordinator after the Matt Patricia and Joe Judge experiment failed last season.

O’Brien provides New England with an experienced coach on the offensive side of the ball. Plus, after spending two years at Alabama, it is expected he will incorporate some of the elements he learned in Tuscaloosa — the system Mac Jones succeeded with his senior year — into the Patriots playbook.

Speaking of Jones, the quarterback looked refreshed and rejuvenated throughout the spring with O’Brien working alongside of him. The hope is the coordinator change will help Mac put last season in the rearview mirror and get back on track.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: When talking about replacing Jakobi Meyers, the obvious choice is JuJu Smith-Schuster. New England opted to add JuJu on a similar three-year pact instead of retaining Meyers this past free agency. While there’s always a risk in replacing an outsider with a known commodity, JuJu possesses many of the same traits as Meyers while also being a tad more dynamic.

Last season, Smith-Schuster averaged 5.9 yards per reception after the catch and forced nine missed tackles with the ball, whereas Meyers averaged just 3.6 yards after the catch and forced two missed tackles, via PFF. In a high-volume role in the slot, a more explosive playmaker should only help New England’s offense.

Mike Gesicki: New England took advantage of a quiet tight end market by inking Mike Gesicki to an incentive-heavy one-year deal. If the spring was any indication of how they plan to deploy their new weapon, Gesicki’s incentives will be more than in reach.

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, New England lived in 12 personnel with Gesicki often sharing the field with Hunter Henry. Both were favorite targets of quarterback Mac Jones, while Gesicki himself impressed athletically and as a natural pass catcher.

With Bill O’Brien — who implemented the famous two tight-end look during his first stint in New England — back in charge, Gesicki is headed towards a busy first season in Foxboro.

Defensive rookies: Despite having the third-best defense in terms of DVOA last season, the Patriots bolstered their defensive unit with their first three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. That included adding cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive lineman Keion White, and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu.

New England quickly pounced on Gonzalez after trading back to pick No. 17 in the first round. The 6’2 corner who boasts a silky smooth athletic profile projects as an immediate plug-and-play starter along the boundary at cornerback for the Patriots.

Keion White will join an already deep and talented Patriots defensive line group, while Marte Mapu may be the most hyped-up rookie coming off the spring. Mapu showed off his versatility at both linebacker and safety throughout OTAs and minicamp, making a handful of plays at both spots. He gives New England a true sideline-to-sideline defender at the second level that they have not had in recent years.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Patriots +210 odds to make the postseason, and +800 odds to win the AFC East. We’ll see if these roster and coaching changes can prove the oddsmakers wrong this season.