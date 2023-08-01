5 performances of note from the Patriots’ sixth training camp practice

Following the introduction of full pads during Monday’s training camp practice, the New England Patriots had a lighter session on Tuesday. Wearing shells this time around, the intensity was noticeably reduced compared to the previous day.

The session still saw a handful of noteworthy performances, though. Let’s highlight a few of those, or better or worse.

TE Hunter Henry: The bounce-back campaign is in full swing. Henry continued his solid training camp performance on Tuesday, again showing why he is Mac Jones’ favorite target in the red zone right now. The veteran tight end beat Jabrill Peppers for a touchdown that brought back memories of the 2021 connection between passer and receiver.

LB Mack Wilson Sr.: Speaking of players bouncing back, Wilson continued his own solid camp on Tuesday. Not only did he have arguably the best defensive play of the day when he fully extended to break up a Mac Jones pass intended for Mike Gesicki, he also later got his hands on another pass to prevent a Bailey Zappe completion to Kayshon Boutte. After not seeing any defensive snaps down the stretch last season, Wilson is becoming a factor on the second level of the defense.

CB Myles Bryant: The Patriots gave Myles Bryant starter-level reps during Monday’s full-pads practice, and he again had some prominent moments. This time around, he blew up a screen attempt in 11-on-11 work and later also fought through tight end Anthony Firkser to force a pass breakup along the sideline. Both of those plays came against the Bailey Zappe-led offense, but they were good individual efforts nonetheless.

CB Jack Jones: After starting camp primarily with the second-team defense, Jones has now seen extended opportunities with the top-level unit in back-to-back days. On Tuesday, he was part of a package that featured Christian Gonzalez as the other outside cornerback, with Jonathan Jones in the slot. From that look, he registered an impressive pass breakup on a goal-line throw intended for DeVante Parker: he appeared to come off his initial assignment in a hurry to prevent what would have been a touchdown.

The offensive line: With three starters not taking part in Tuesday’s practice — Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu — the Patriots’ offensive line had to move some pieces around, ending with a top unit of Riley Reiff, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Bill Murray and Conor McDermott. The bigger problem on Tuesday, however, was a second-string unit that surrendered four sacks of Bailey Zappe in 11-on-11 work. Oof.

Among the other players worth mentioning is rookie kicker Chad Ryland, who hit his first five attempts before a bad miss to the left. Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, meanwhile, also found success early but ended up throwing an interception to Joshuah Bledsoe in his fifth and final attempt in a competitive setting.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Wednesday for session No. 7. It is once again scheduled for 9:45 a.m. ET, with gates set to open at 8:30.