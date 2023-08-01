Patriots’ veteran defenders make physical presence felt in first padded practice

Monday marked the first time this summer that the New England Patriots rocked full pads on the practice fields. For a player like Jabrill Peppers, it was music to his ears.

“As a physical player you hate days where you can’t get as physical as you want to be,” Peppers said after practice. “So, it was nice to feel a little thump out there and start playing real football again.”

Despite the pads coming on, New England’s practice featured more of a slower tempo as they primarily worked the ground game. However, the physicality picked up in the day’s final session as Bill Belichick moved the ball to the two-yard line for a full-contact goal line drill - something they did not do throughout last year’s camp.

“Man-up or shut-up,” Davon Godchaux said to describe the period. “It’s kind of one of those things where you don’t want to get pushed back in the end zone but you want to push the offensive lineman backwards. It’s that man up, gut-up period, so you look forward to it each and every play.”

The period saw just four plays, but that was all Peppers needed to make his presence felt. As Mac Jones handed the ball Kevin Harris, the physical safety met him almost immediately in the backfield to blow up the play.

“That was our only live period, so trying to set the edge, get to the edge as quick as possible to box it up and let the backers get over top,” Peppers said. “Try to be a physical presence out there.”

While Peppers was his usual self along the second and third levels of the defense, Godchaux and veteran lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. showed up as well in the trenches on Monday. The duo got into the backfield during the early part of practice for a would-be sack, then again blew up back-to-back runs later on.

Coming off a career-year in 2022, Wise and Godchaux will again be key pillars along New England’s defensive front this season. Veteran Lawerence Guy should also remain in the rotation, while rookie second-round pick Keion White has also seen early looks in camp along the line.

“Very strong and intelligent kid,” Wise said of White. “Loves to work which is wonderful here. Has been getting better everyday on the field so looking forward to more things from him.

“He came in a well-polished guy. Just had to learn a few terminologies and what stuff means but he’s looking really good and I’m really excited to see him play this year.”