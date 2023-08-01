The day of shorts and shells are over: the New England Patriots put on full pads for the first time on Monday, holding their most intensive session to date. While it was still a relatively quiet affair outside of some goal-line action near the end, it is another step in the team’s preparation for the 2023 season.

To recap the session, please make sure to take a look at Pats Pulpit beat writer Brian Hines’ practice notebook. For everything else, let’s clean out that notebook of ours before turning our attention to Day 6.

Jahlani Tavai is the Patriots’ newest two-way player: It looks like sophomore cornerback/wide receiver/kick returner Marcus Jones will not be the Patriots’ only player who might make an impact in all three phases of the game this season. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai, after all, saw some action as a fullback on Monday — a continuation of how he was already used back during the spring.

“It was pretty cool,” said defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. “We saw it a few times during OTAs and minicamp. It’s cool him doing both offense and defense.”

A former second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions, Tavai arrived in New England in 2021. By his second year in the system, he had developed into the team’s No. 2 linebacker besides Ja’Whaun Bentley, and a core member of the Patriots’ special teams unit.

The expectation is that he will continue to see prominent action in both of these areas in 2023. However, the team is also getting him ready to play a role that was not part of the offense last year: New England has not had a traditional fullback on its roster since parting ways with Jakob Johnson last offseason.

“It’s always good seeing him on the offensive [side of the] ball, because we get to hit him,” said defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. “He’s a defensive guy, but playing offense. So, when I see him over there, I get the chance to hit him. I don’t think he got a fullback play yet, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to get one.

“When I first saw him go there, when the offensive coaches called him to go to fullback, I was like, ‘OK, OK, we’re going to sting your ass now.’ But it’s always good to seeing him over there, getting some reps at something else, too.”

Deatrich Wise Jr. sees some Deatrich Wise Jr. in Keion White: The Patriots invested a second-round draft pick in Keion White this year. Ever since his arrival, there have been comparisons between the Georgia Tech product and Patriots captain Deatrich Wise Jr. — comparisons the veteran defender also acknowledged on Monday.

“We have a lot of similarities,” Wise Jr. said. “Very strong, athletic defensive lineman. He’s a little bit faster than I am, so he plays a lot of outside linebacker where I’m a little bit more stronger so I can play, 3[-technique] and nose, and. We do have a lot of similarities, but there are also differences too.”

In general, the seventh-year veteran was full of praise for his young teammate.

“Very strong and intelligent kid,” he said about White. “Loves to work, which is wonderful here, and is getting better every day since he’s been on the field. Looking forward for more things from him.”

Demario Douglas’ physicality a positive surprise for Jabrill Peppers: One of the breakout starts of the Patriots’ training camp so far, sixth-round rookie wide receiver continues to leave a positive impression on fans and media alike. Also part of this group: his teammates on the defensive side of the ball.

“Oh, yeah, we notice him,” said safety Jabrill Peppers. “He’s out there making plays, same thing you guys are seeing. We saw it early on in OTAs.”

Douglas’ speed and start-stop abilities catch the eye, and he has made good use of them so far. At only 5-foot-8, 192 pounds, however, there were some questions about his ability to keep his momentum up once full pads and live contact are introduced to the equation.

One day in, it appears he did just that.

“What surprised me the most is his physicality. He’s a smaller guy but he’s tough as nails. I think that will bode well for him,” said Peppers before adding that the Patriots are, “doing a lot of things with him and he’s handling it pretty well. I’m hoping the best for him.”

Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones step up as leaders: When Devin McCourty announced his retirement earlier this offseason, the Patriots did not only lose one of their best players but also a leader in the locker room. How that void will be filled remains to be seen, but Deatrich Wise Jr. will be part of the solution.

“As a leader, I always try to play my role,” he said. “Leading by example. Where I see fit, speaking up or saying certain things, I do so. We definitely miss him as a leader, but we have a lot of guys — other guys — filling in in his role.”

Who are those other guys?

“Our captains last year, in addition to Mills and Jones as well.”

Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones are among the most experienced players in the Patriots’ secondary. The team counting on them to step up as leaders does therefore not come as a surprise, and it appears that they are up to the task so far. One of them, as well as safety Jabrill Peppers, earning the title of captain this year would not be a surprise.

Bill Belichick points out the differences between Bill O’Brien’s first tenure with the Patriots: Bill O’Brien returned to the Patriots this offseason to assume his old position as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. But while his job title is the same it was back in 2011, things have changed both with the club and O’Brien himself.

“Bill’s great. Bill’s great to work with. A really experienced coach, has a good feel for all aspects of the game,” said head coach Bill Belichick on Monday. “He’s been a head coach, and it’s different than when it was the last time. He’s had that experience handling all types of things besides just being an offensive coordinator. He brings a lot of experience, a lot of confidence. It’s great to have Bill.”

Pierre Strong Jr. doesn’t worry about running back visits: The Patriots’ running back depth is being tested right now. Rhamondre Stevenson spent Monday’s practice working out on the lower field rather than going through drills with his teammates, while Ty Montgomery was again absent following a recent injury.

This left only three players standing: sophomore’s Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, as well as fourth-year man J.J. Taylor. While Strong Jr. and Harris in particular project to be a piece of the puzzle this year, the Patriots gauging the free agency market also should not come as too big of a surprise.

Just recently, they brought in Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson. They also had Ezekiel Elliott in town over the weekend and expressed some interest in Dalvin Cook.

As for at least one player on the roster, he is not worried about any of those possibly being added to the mix.

“I really don’t look at that type of stuff,” Strong Jr. said on Monday. “I just do what’s best for me, or what’s best for me. So, I don’t really look at the outside stuff.”

When asked specifically about Elliott, he stayed on course.

“He’s a great running back, but I just try to focus on me, focus on what I can do and I want to help the team out,” the former fourth-round draft pick said.

What’s next: The Patriots will be back on the practice field on Tuesday for another 9:45 a.m. ET session — one that was moved up from its originally scheduled time of 12:30. Make sure to follow Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) as well as our very own Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) and Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) for updates.