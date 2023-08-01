Bill Belichick can see how Josh Uche creates a contrast off the Patriots’ edges at 240 pounds

The outside linebacker often standing opposite Matthew Judon also stands in at 6-foot-3.

But there are 30 pounds separating Josh Uche from the perennial Pro Bowler on the New England Patriots’ official roster.

The contrast in weight proved not to be a contrast in disruption last regular season. As Bill Belichick discussed on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Movin’ the Chains” with co-hosts Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller, disruption can show up in many forms or frames.

However unique.

“I think that is a really good point, Jim, on how players can be very successful at the same position but with different playing styles and different skills,” New England’s head coach said during his Monday appearance. “Josh is fast. He’s quick. He’s very elusive. He’s a tough matchup for some of the bigger tackles in terms of his movement. And he’s really improved his fundamentals and his technique, his pad level, his leverage, use of his hands and his footwork.”

Selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft at No. 60 overall, Uche recorded four sacks through two campaigns in Foxborough. Yet the lean former Michigan Wolverine went on to register 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He did so as the red-sleeved veteran off the other edge tacked on 15.5 sacks and another two forced fumbles.

Pro Football Focus charted the Patriots’ tandem for 125 combined quarterback pressures by January. AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors had arrived by then for Uche, a late-blooming tweener prospect who now enters the final year of his rookie contract having started one career game.

“He’s really got a lot better,” said Belichick. “He’s worked very hard at it. And Josh is a smart kid that understands how to attack different tackles differently, and their sets, situations and so forth.”

Judon’s listed weight has climbed from 261 pounds to 270 pounds since last updated in the 2022 media guide. Uche’s has gone from 245 pounds to 240 pounds, which checks in lighter than all six tight ends in New England’s fold, plus long snapper Joe Cardona and off-the-ball linebackers ranging from Ja’Whaun Bentley to Mack Wilson Sr.

It’s been carried with momentum.

“Look forward to seeing how he comes through training camp, but he’s been a good player for us for three years,” Belichick added of Uche. “He missed some time his first two years. Last year was his healthiest year, his most productive year, which is usually the case.”