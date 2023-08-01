New England Patriots links 8/01/23 - All eyes on OL, RB depth; Day 5 recap, More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots training Camp: Schedule, dates, times, everything you need to know!
- Paul Perillo’s Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine; The highlight of the morning came late as practice closed with a handful of reps near the goal line. Strong showed a nice second effort in spinning off a couple of bodies before landing in the end zone. Prior to that he was met with good force by rookie Marte Mapu before he arrived at the goal line.
- Evan Lazar’s Trench Report: Seven takeaways along the line of scrimmage from the first padded practice. 1. First padded session offers gGlimpse into run-game installation. /Good read.
- Alexandra Francisco’s 21 Questions: Get to know TE Mike Gesicki.
- Press Conferences: Pierre Strong - Kevin Harris - Jabrill Peppers - Deatrich Wise - Davon Godchaux - Bill Belichick.
- Training Camp Cast: Day 5 recap, first day in pads, injury concerns. (8 min.)
- Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar recap the first week of training camp. (3 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss cleans out the notebook from Day 5 at camp: First full-pads practice finishes with live goal-line drill (2 TDs in 4 snaps)...Kevin Harris top RB with Rhamondre Stevenson limited...OLB Matthew Judon remains limited participant; More!
- Mark Daniels notes Monday’s camp marked the first padded practice for the Pats. This session had a slower tempo as the team will ramp up the intensity this summer. The focus on Monday was the run game and short passes in which players focused on making the right blocks to attempt to spring their teammates loose. Mac Jones had another strong day and has made steady improvements after struggling; More.
- Alex Barth’s camp notebook: Full pads, full contact, and injuries on Day 5. What is Mike Gesicki’s role? More.
- Tom E. Curran shares the biggest takeaways from Monday: Joe Judge spent the early portion of the individual period working with Raleigh Webb and Pierre Strong on perfecting punt-coverage releases; Rookie punter Bryce Baringer hit some damn moonshots; Rookie Marte Mapu continues to mix in with the starters. More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Monday Patriots Notebook: After slow start, Zappe settling in; O’Brien impact already apparant; More.
- Phil Perry The Mac Report: Quick-game passing not going anywhere for Patriots.
- Chris Mason describes how standout rookie WR Demario Douglas found another new way to impress his teammates and get a smile from Bill Belichick. The kid can block and deliver hits.
- Michael Hurley is riding the Demario Douglas hype train rolling along in Foxboro. ‘In a best-case scenario, Douglas could fill the role on offense that Marcus Jones dabbled in a year ago, but likely with more play calls and variables that will make him even tougher for defenses to match.’ /That would be a nice upside.
- Matt Dolloff thumbnails 12 Patriots who stood out on day 5, from RB Kevin Harris to LB Jourdan Heilig.
- Phil Perry updates his training camp stock watch: Christian Barmore made an immediate impact in pads; More.
- Doug Kyed notes that LT Trent Brown reported to camp in good shape and “lighter than he’s been” according to head coach Bill Belichick.
- Chris Mason points out LB Jahlani Tavai took reps at fullback yesterday. Tavai led the way on three Kevin Harris runs in the red zone.
- Kayla Gregoire highlights Deatrich Wise pointing out his similarities with Patriots rookie Keion White.
- Karen Guregian mentions how Belichick wisely put out a brush fire at practice when things started to get chippy.
- Karen Guregian argues that it’s time to give the beleaguered offensive line some help, especially at tackle.
- Matt Dolloff spotlights just how shaky the offensive line situation really is.
- Tom E. Curran says the Patriots need to rediscover their identity if they don’t want to go one-and-done.
- Mark Daniels suggests the Patriots need a veteran RB like Ezekiel Elliott now more than ever.
- Karen Guregian looks at how Robert Kraft compares with NFL owners already in the Hall of Fame.
- Andrew Callahan joins Alex Barth to break down Day 5 of camp: With the pads coming on, the offensive line starts coming into focus. Plus, the progress of both QBs and which rookies have shown the most so far. (33 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Training Camp Takeaways: Colts need to pay Jonathan Taylor, or Anthony Richardson might struggle; Plus, Justin Herbert’s extension, the Vikings’ financial reset, defending Nathaniel Hackett, Dalvin Cook and the Jets, the Darius Slay–Matt Patricia relationship, good vibes in Washington and more.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Monday at training camps: Damar Hamlin’s first padded practice, more injuries.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Training camp QB competitions: Who has advantage in battles?
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Jonathan Taylor’s backup, Zack Moss, reportedly breaks arm at Colts practice.
- Top 100 Players of 2023 (NFL.com) Nos. 100-91 - 90-81 - 80-71 - 70-61 - 60-51 - 50-41. No Pats yet.
- Albert Breer (SI) How Patrick Mahomes is trying to become more like Tom Brady.
- Rich Cimini (ESPN) ‘Revis Island’ resonates long after Hall of Famer’s retirement.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL enhances Personal Conduct Policy, again.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Nick O’Malley reports one of the biggest reasons DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Titans was something the Patriots had no control over. State income tax. ‘For example, Massachusetts has a 5% income tax, but the newly passed “Millionaire’s tax” will bump that up to 9% for those making over $1 million. It will be a totally different situation for Hopkins with the Titans. There’s no income tax in Tennessee.’
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Joe Burrow wearing compression sleeve on injured calf but walking normally.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended two games after he violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Judge rejects Commanders LB Jamin Davis plea deal in reckless driving case.
