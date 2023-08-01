6 players to watch on the sixth day of Patriots training camp

After their first full-pads practice of the summer, the New England Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday morning. The sixth session of this year’s training camp projects as a less physical one than Monday’s, with the team in shells rather than pads. That does not mean it won’t be intriguing, though.

With that in mind, here are the six players we will keep a particular eye on this morning.

RB Kevin Harris: With Rhamondre Stevenson limited and Ty Montgomery still absent, the second-year back received a bulk of the work at running back on Monday. Even with the Patriots dialing back the intensity on Tuesday, his usage will be interesting to study as the likely early-down complement to Stevenson.

WR Kayshon Boutte: Fellow sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas has stolen the spotlight so far, with Boutte spending almost all of his reps with the second-stringers and scout team. On Monday, however, he was part of a red zone installation session alongside quarterback Mac Jones and other starting-caliber players. A sign of things to come?

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: We are five practices into training camp, and Smith-Schuster is starting to develop into the Patriots’ most trustworthy wide receiver. He caught all four of his targets on Monday, and with the team possibly focusing more on the passing game against Tuesday could very well be in a position to add to his stats — all while, more importantly, developing his chemistry with Mac Jones.

G Cole Strange: The Patriots’ starting left guard was one of several players shaken up on Monday. He spent roughly half an hour with the team’s training staff before returning to the sidelines but not entering practice again. His level of participation will be worth tracking, especially considering that other O-linemen are also nursing injuries.

LB/S Marte Mapu: Mapu was quite active on Monday, spending time as an off-the-ball linebacker with the starting and second-string defenses and as a scout-team safety. New England is trying to find ways to get him onto the field, and his workload will likely remain high on Tuesday as well.

CB Myles Bryant: The Patriots shuffled their cornerbacks quite a bit over the first five practices, with the latest of which seeing Bryant spending time with the starters. In a lineup with Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones on the outside, he manned the slot — the same position he played in 2022. New England has some intriguing options available at cornerback, but Bryant is still being held in high regard by the coaching staff.

Tuesday’s practice was originally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET but will instead kick off at 9:45 a.m. and again run for around two hours. Afterwards, players are again scheduled to meet with the media for interviews.