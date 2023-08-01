The New England Patriots are clearly “on to 2023.” With free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program in the rear-view mirror, it is time for training camp. The event was kicked off in late July and give players a chance to showcase themselves.

At the moment, the Patriots have 90 on their roster. Only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie defensive lineman Keion White.

Hard facts

Name: Keion White

Position: Defensive end/Defensive edge

Opening day age: 24 (1/20/1999)

Size: 6’5”, 290 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 51)

Contract status: Signed through 2026 (2027 UFA)

Experience

A two-way player in his high school days, White initially lined up both as an offensive lineman and linebacker at Garner. He made the move to tight end and defensive end as a senior, but upon entering the college level changed his focus to offense only. He joined Old Dominion as a tight end for his first two years, catching 11 passes for 124 yards before moving to defense in the spring of 2019. The decision paid off, and White immediately earned second-team All-CUSA honors while notching 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

While he hit his stride, his time at Old Dominion was cut short after the school canceled its 2020 due to Covid-19. White subsequently entered the transfer portal and joined Georgia Tech for his fifth and sixth college seasons. After missing significant time during his first season in the program because of injury, he went on to appear in 16 games for the school with 13 starts. He also registered 7.5 sacks, all of them coming during his 2022 campaign.

White eventually entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Patriots in April 2023.

2022 review

Stats: 12 games (12 starts) | 583 defensive snaps, 66 special teams snaps | 54 tackles, 6 missed tackles (10.0%) | 7.5 sacks, 4 hits, 30 hurries | 8 targets, 6 catches, 179 yards, 2 TDs

Season recap: White missed most of his first season with the Yellowjackets because of a dislocated ankle, and the injury impacted him even after his return to the field. It did not, however, affect his preparation for his final season in college — one that would end up as the best of his career.

Starting all 12 of Georgia Tech’s games in 2022 and playing a combined 583 defensive snaps, White saw more playing time than any other member of the team’s D-line. He made the most out of his opportunities, and ended the year as the school’s clear leader in quarterback pressures: he ranked first in sacks (7.5), hits (4), and hurries (30). In addition, he was one of the better run defenders on a defense not particularly successful in this area.

In general, White was used in a multitude of roles. He regularly jumped between defensive line techniques, with his most prominent being the “LEO” role as an end/edge hybrid both in a 3- and a 2-point stance.

Wise was my initial thought when projecting how NE could use Keion White, but Trey Flowers might be a better comp



Played more NT than we'll probably see from White, but like the rookie he could line up in any technique/front while standing up or putting a hand in the first pic.twitter.com/uM1wbGGxml — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 29, 2023

While White played some of the best football of his career and earned third-team All-ACC recognition, not all went well for him. He missed 10 percent of his tackle attempts, and struggled on the rare occasions he was called to drop back into coverage: he gave up six receptions for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 27 coverage snaps.

In addition to his defensive work, White was also used on special teams. Playing primarily on the field goal and extra point blocking units, but also receiving a handful of reps on the kickoff and punt return squads, he ended up playing 66 snaps in the game’s third phase.

All in all, White had a successful last year at Georgia Tech. Most importantly, it allowed him to establish himself as an early-round draft prospect.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Part of the reason why White slipped into the second round of this year’s draft is that he is not for everybody, and his role reflects that. He might be an interior player to some, or an edge to others. New England will likely use him as both, and have already started doing so early in training camp, in a role reminiscent of former Patriot Trey Flowers or fellow D-lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.

Like the team captain, it would not be a surprise to see the rookie eventually line up everywhere from the 3-technique to a wide-9 alignment. He will play a rotational role early on as the fourth member of a rotation also featuring Wise Jr., Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, but kick inside — even on early downs — more regularly than the latter two.

What is his growth potential? At age 24, White is already an older player. That does not mean he does not have any room for improvement. His technique is something he will have to work on, for example; if he can further polish both his pass rush and run blocking technique he has the ability to become a three-down player for the Patriots. By 2024, he might already be a starter, regardless of what happens with Josh Uche in free agency.

Does he have positional versatility? Yes, he does. As noted above, White can be seen as an end/edge hybrid who has the flexibility and size to hold up in several techniques up front. He spent most of his time at Georgia Tech last season outside the tackle as either a 5- or 7-technique, but he also has experience aligning over the guard. In theory, he also has pass-catching experience but the Patriots tapping into that should not be expected — at least early on in his career.

What is his salary cap situation? One of the last players on the Patriots’ roster to sign his rookie contract, White and the team reached an agreement on a four-year, $7.79 million deal shortly before training camp. The 2023 portion of that deal is fully guaranteed and consists of a base salary of $750,000 plus a $666,394 signing bonus proration. Adding those two numbers together creates a salary cap hit of $1.42 million.

How safe is his roster spot? Unless the injury bug bites, there is no doubt that White will be on the Patriots’ roster this fall. Not only is he a second-round rookie, he also has some intriguing potential as a rotational option with starter upside along the defensive line. The bigger question will therefore rather be just how prominently New England will feature him in 2023, and where he will spend most of his time.

One-sentence projection: White will have a comparatively quiet season as a rookie, but still manage to record multiple sacks as a sub-package rusher.

What do you think about Keion White heading into the 2023 season? Will he become a prominent member of the rotation? What will his stats look like? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.