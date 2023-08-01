Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Red zone offense shows improvement on Day 6

After donning the pads for the first-time this summer on Monday, the New England Patriots dialed things back on Tuesday and retreated to shells. With the wardrobe change, the Patriots worked the full field in 7-on-7s and ran through drive starters in 11s before moving back into the red zone.

With pads expected back on tomorrow, here's what happened on Tuesday.

Attendance

Absent: WR Jalen Hurd*, OL Chasen Hines*, DB Brad Hawkins*, LB Terez Hall, WR Ty Montgomery, OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Returnees: OL Jake Andrews

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Limited: OT Trent Brown, OL Cole Strange

Several players that went down on Monday were absent on Tuesday, including Hurd, Hines, and Hawkins. Cole Strange was present for the beginning of practice in his jersey, but watched warmups without a helmet before departing. Additionally along the offensive line, Trent Brown remained limited while Jake Andrews returned.

Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson were full participants after days off yesterday.

*New absences

Takeaways

Red area success: After early struggles this summer in the red area, Tuesday’s session featured more success for Mac Jones and the offense. A slant/flat combo led to a wide open Rhamondre Stevenson for a score, with Jones then finding Hunter Henry who posted up Jabrill Peppers for a score. Henry continues to be a favorite target for Jones in that part of the field.

Mac Watch: Outside of the red-area, it was an up-and-down day from Jones. Mostly working the short game in 7-on-7 work, Jones’ lone incompletion of the session was almost intercepted by Marcus Jones — who Mac seemed to never see. As the practice switched to 11s, Jones’ first pass was a jump ball to DeVante Parker down the right sideline who went up and over Christian Gonzalez for the reception. It continued to be a mixed bag from there.

Mack Watch: One of the underrated storylines of camp through six days has been the resurgence of linebacker Mack Wilson. Wilson impressed on coverage Tuesday, making an athletic full-extension play to breakup a crossing route intended for Mike Gesicki. He wasn't done either, as he then was in coverage on an incompletion to Kayshon Boutte along the goal line.

CBs: Besides Wilson, a pair of cornerbacks also had busy afternoons in pass coverage. Myles Bryant had a strong 11-on-11 session, blowing up a screen pass and then fighting through Anthony Firkser to force a PBU along the sideline. Jack Jones was also back working across from Christian Gonzalez Tuesday and recorded a PBU while covering DeVante Parker along the goal line.

Kicker Update: Similar to the last team kicking drill on Sunday, rookie Chad Ryland took every kick near the end of practice. He went 5-of-6 from this point of view, pushing his last attempt far left. Ryland also handled the majority of the kickoff duties throughout practice.

Other notes:

Joshuah Bledsoe ended practice by hauling in an interception off Trace McSorely.

A battered offensive line remained on Tuesday with Brown and Strange limited. That again led to Riley Reiff and Atonio Mafi in the huddle with Mac Jones. Jones and Zappe took a handful of coverage sacks throughout the day, while Uche was also quickly in the backfield on one instance when lined up across from Sidy Sow.

Another quiet afternoon for Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton, the latter not receiving a target. Bourne did see more reps with Jones, but those resulted in just one target — a deep ball that fell incomplete.

Behind Marcus Jones, the Patriots used Kyle Dugger and Demario Douglas as kick returners.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Wednesday for Day 7 of training camp. The session is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. ET, with gates set to open at 8:30.