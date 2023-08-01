It isn’t the first time Jahlani Tavai has been on the same roster as one of his five brothers.

But for the linebacker out of California’s Mira Costa High School and the University of Hawaii, it doesn’t get any less special of an experience on an NFL roster.

That experience began as the New England Patriots signed defensive tackle Justus Tavai midway through May following a tryout at rookie minicamp. Advice from the 26-year-old veteran to the 25-year-old undrafted free agent arrived along with transactions.

“The biggest thing was every time he gets a rep, just treat it like it’s your last and just stay healthy,” Jahlani told reporters after Tuesday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Justus was waived and re-signed by the Patriots heading into mandatory minicamp in June. And after clearing the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp in July, he remains among the active 90 players.

It’s been good company to share again.

“I’ve played with him since Pop Warner, so I’ve played with him in college, high school, Pop Warner and now hopefully I get to have some reps with him,” Jahlani, No. 48, said of No. 67. “Whether it’s preseason if he makes it — I can’t really speak in the future, but that’s a dream and a goal we’ve always put out there for not just myself and him but my other brothers.

“Yeah, I’m just happy as hell to be able to see someone in front of me with long hair and our last name, so it’s nice.”

Justus spent his freshman season at El Camino College before redshirting at Hawaii. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound transfer overlapped that fall with a 6-foot-2, 255-pound linebacker who would soon land with the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL draft’s second round.

That linebacker has since appeared in 30 games for New England, starting a dozen last year while logging 69 tackles and 1.5 sacks, after initially landing on the practice squad.

“Right now, I’m just trying to make sure that he’s on the same page,” added Jahlani. “That goes back to the communication part. So, if I can teach him, especially a rookie, then I can teach anybody and I can make sure that all 11 of us who are out there on the field are on the same page at the same time.”

Finishing his collegiate eligibility at San Diego State in 2022, Justus totaled 34 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception across 11 games. He did so while lining up alongside 22-year-old All-Mountain West defensive end Jonah Tavai, a fellow undrafted free agent most recently with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” Jahlani said. “It’s literally a — I don’t know. It feels like a dream. A lot of times you got to pinch yourself because there’s two of us. And we’re grateful because the Patriots have shown that before where they’ve had brothers and they’ve been successful, so we just hope that we can do the same thing. But right now we’re, what is it, Day [6] of training camp?

“We can’t look that far ahead. Right now, I’m just enjoying every day I get to come out here, walk on the field and share the same field with him.”