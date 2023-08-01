Patriots place Jalen Hurd on retired list, claim Thyrick Pitts off waivers from Bears

Jalen Hurd’s comeback bid has reached its conclusion at the start of August.

The New England Patriots placed the former third-round draft pick on the retired list Tuesday, per the transaction wire, and claimed fellow wide receiver Thyrick Pitts off waivers in a corresponding move.

The active roster remains at 90.

Hurd, 27, had taken the final open spot on the eve of training camp after visiting Gillette Stadium for a workout. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound converted running back by way of Baylor and Tennessee entered the league with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 67 overall in 2019. Knee and back injuries saw his initial three regular seasons end on injured reserve without a debut before he was waived by San Francisco with a settlement in November 2021. Out of football since then, Hurd exited Monday’s padded practice due to injury.

Pitts, 22, agreed to terms the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May and was waived to begin the week. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Delaware product caught 57 passes for 631 yards and led the team with 10 touchdowns as a graduate student in 2022. Across 59 career games for the Blue Hens, Pitts tallied 23 scores and 2,429 receiving yards. His tenure included first-team, second-team and third-team All-CAA honors.

New England’s seventh practice of camp is set for Wednesday.