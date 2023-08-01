What the Jalen Hurd retirement, Thyrick Pitts addition mean for the Patriots

The New England Patriots had a busy day on Tuesday. Not only did they hold their sixth practice of this year’s training camp, they also made a pair of roster moves: wide receiver Jalen Hurd was sent to the reserve/retired list, with his roster spot going to waiver claim and fellow wideout Thyrick Pitts.

The moves will likely not tip the scales too much. Whereas Hurd spent only 10 days with the team and never emerged past depth status, Pitts is an undrafted rookie who was just released by the Chicago Bears.

All that being said, let’s dissect the two moves to find out what they mean in the grand scheme of things.

WR Jalen Hurd: Placed on reserve/retired

New England loses little more than potential: As noted above, Hurd spent a little more than one week as a Patriot and was a long-shot to make the roster; he exclusively aligned with the second- and third-string offenses in practice. From that point of view, his retirement has virtually no impact on the New England offense. If anything, it subtracts a player with an intriguing profile: a former college running back, Hurd was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft due to his combination of size and positional flexibility.

Hurd’s retirement will not impact the salary cap: When Hurd was first brought in in late July, he signed a one-year, $870,000 contract with the Patriots. That number — consisting entirely of a non-guaranteed base salary — was not high enough to qualify for Top-51 status, meaning he never actually hit New England’s salary cap. His retirement does nothing to change this.

WR Thyrick Pitts: Claimed off waivers

New England bolsters its outside wide receiver group...: Pitts appeared in 59 games over his six-year career at Delaware, and he was used primarily as a perimeter receiver. According to Pro Football Focus, he was split out wide on 617 of his 693 offensive snaps last season (89.0%). Looking at his athletic makeup — more on that in a second — it is not hard to see why the Fightin’ Blue Hens opted to use him that way.

His combination of a 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame, good long speed, and leaping ability allowed him to be competitive on contested catches. He posted a success rate of 52.0 percent on such plays in 2022.

Now, he will try to make an impact on the Patriots — offering depth on the outside behind the likes of DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton.

...with a relatively solid athlete: Pitts did not post any eye-popping numbers during the pre-draft process, but his Pro Day performance was still good enough to earn him a Relative Athletic Score of 8.68. For comparison, that RAS score is better than the ones produced by fellow Patriots rookies Kayshon Boutte (4.91), Demario Douglas (7.33) and Ed Lee (6.54).

Thyrick Pitts is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 402 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/HwX5Bit1eM pic.twitter.com/Z6IxGafO4t — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

Obviously, measurements are not the be-all and end-all of wide receiver evaluation — far from it. However, what those numbers show is that New England picked up a player with some workable traits.

Pitts offers little special teams experience: As noted above, Pitts spent six years at Delaware. Along the way, he played just 41 total special teams snaps. Of those, 23 came last season: he aligned on the kick return team for 21 snaps, plus two more on punt return. He has ways to go before becoming an impact player in the game’s third phase.

The number of UDFAs increases to six: Pitts has now become the sixth undrafted rookie on the Patriots’ current roster. He joins fellow wide receivers Malik Cunningham and Ed Lee, tight end Johnny Lumpkin, defensive tackle Justus Tavai, and linebacker/special teamer Jourdan Heilig. Out of those six players, Heilig appears to have the best shot at making the team and keeping New England’s UDFA streak alive for a 20th year.

The Patriots’ salary cap space will stay unchanged: When the Patriots claimed Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears, they inherited his contract. Needless to say, it will not qualify him for Top-51 status: the pact consists entirely of a $750,000 base salary that also functions as his cap hit. There are no guarantees in the deal, meaning Pitts is currently not counted against New England’s books.