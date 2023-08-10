Top players to watch in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Texans

With 12 training camp practices in the rearview mirror, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to preseason action. That means a matchup with No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

While Stroud is set to start for Houston, the past two training camp sessions for the Patriots have set the stage for them to send out mostly backups in the preseason opener.

Despite Mac Jones and Co. likely not seeing action, there will still be plenty of players to watch Thursday night. Here are the players that we’ll be monitoring extra closely.

Tyquan Thornton

It hasn't been the start to camp many were hoping for for the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After dealt with a “soft tissue injury” in the spring, Thornton has since been limited at times throughout the summer.

When he has participated, he hasn't gotten much work with Jones. Thornton did start getting more involved this week but continues to struggle at the catch point, having two passes broken up by Joshuah Bledsoe and Rodney Randle after the receiver had his hands on the football. New England won't be giving up on Thornton yet — especially as they need a player with his speed in the wide receiver room — but the second-year pro is facing an uphill battle for playing time.

Rookie Receivers

Part of the reason Tyquan Thornton’s playing time is being threatened is because of sixth-round rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. As for Douglas, the 5-foot-8 receiver out of Liberty has virtually been uncoverable throughout camp. He leads the team in receptions during team drills as his quickness and ability to separate stand out. A strong performance during live action Thursday night would just keep the hype train rolling.

Beyond Douglas, Boutte has started to string together impressive performances after what he acknowledged was a slow start to the summer. It has been nearly every practice the last week that he has made a catch that catches the eye with strong hands and body control. On Monday, that was hauling in a ridiculous one-handed snag in the end zone on an errant throw from Malik Cunningham. Boutte’s potential coming out of LSU was known and he’s starting to show it.

Both players could also see time as a punt returner after handling such duties in Tuesday’s practice.

Sophomore Backs

New England needs to find a consistent spell back for Rhamondre Stevenson entering this season. Where their roster sits now with just four running backs rostered, that leaves Pierre Strong Jr. or Kevin Harris as the top options.

Thursday night will present the first chance for either, or both, backs to prove they can be relied on for prominent roles this season. It seems likely New England still adds a back at some point this summer, but Thursday’s game could dictate whether they look to add a proven veteran or just a camp body.

O-Lineman

Question marks along the offensive line remain as New England has been missing Trent Brown, Cole Strange, and Michael Onwenu (PUP) for the majority of training camp. While the top end talent should improve as their health does, New England’s younger options up front have been put to the test.

Rookie Atonio Mafi has been one of those options, as he has been a staple next to David Andrews at both guard spots. He has impressed when the pads are on, as has Kody Russey, who has majority handled the opposite guard spot. Jake Andrews and Chasen Hines could also become depth options along the interior.

Beyond the interior, watching the offensive tackle battle continue will be the biggest storyline of the summer. If veterans Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott see the field Thursday, their performances may be the most notable to monitor among the whole team. If they aren't on the field, attention will turn to younger players such as Andrew Stueber or Sidy Sow to see if they can create momentum in the right tackle competition.

Top Rookie Defenders

It will be interesting to see if first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez suits up Thursday night or if he will be treated like the frontline starter he has been throughout training camp. Dido for third-round pick Marte Mapu, who has been used all over the field defensively but remains in a red non-contact jersey.

Second-round pick Keion White should be expected to see the field in the preseason opener. It wasn't a surprise to see the 6-foot-5, 290 pound rookie pop when the pads came on, as his speed-to-power ability has given New England’s offensive line fits. It will be interesting to watch how New England deploys the powerful rookie along the line of scrimmage.

Isaiah Bolden

Another rookie defender cracks the list. A seventh-round cornerback out of Jackson State, Bolden has slowly been climbing the depth chart since the spring. New England hasn't been afraid to run him out with their projected starting defense and he’s answered the call with several quality pass break ups. With a potential need for depth at the boundary cornerback spot, perhaps the 6-foot-2 Bolden — who boasts an elite athletic profile — could become the next late-round defensive back to find his footing in Foxboro.

Specialists

You know they'd make the list. It will be our first live action for rookies Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer. Both have showcased their strong legs throughout the early weeks of the summer, but will now see their biggest test yet against a live opponent inside Gillette Stadium (with some potential wind/rain on the forecast). Veteran punter Corliss Waitman could also see some action, but it’d be surprising to see 38-year old Nick Folk in action Thursday night. It should be the rookie show on special teams.