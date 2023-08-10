New England Patriots links 8/10/23 - Patriots-Texans preseason Week 1: Previews, players to watch

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign LB Joe Giles-Harris.
- Alexandra Francisco’s Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans.
- Mike Dussault suggests 10 to Watch: Rookies and returning vets eye preseason push vs. Texans.
- Training Camp Recap: The Patriots defense continues to dominate. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Training camp Week 3 recap, camp standouts, Texans preview. (1 hr, 38 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots vs Texans 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online.
- Doug Kyed thumbnails five things to watch in tonight’s preseason opener. 1. Who’s playing QB?
- Mark Daniels spotlights 5 things to watch tonight for Patriots-Texans. Wide receiver battle, O-Line woes, More.
- Tom E. Curran discusses six storylines to monitor in Thursday’s opener. 1. Let’s have it look tidy, shall we? /I sign on completely with this as No. 1.
- Conor Ryan finds 7 questions facing the Patriots entering their preseason opener. 1. How will the O-line hold up?
- Karen Guregian highlights which players register high on must-see meter for the preseason opener.
- Zack Cox tells us which players he’ll be watching tonight, including CBs Christian Gonzalez and Jack Jones.
- CBS Boston looks at what the McCourty brothers will be watching for during their “Twincast” of Patriots-Texans.
- Andrew Callahan identifies the Patriots’ 4 big questions heading into the preseason as position battles come into focus. 1. Will the offense add help at RB and OT?
- Evan Lazar gives us seven takeaways from the third week of training camp for the Patriots. . Temperature check at QB: Mac Jones remains ahead of Bailey Zappe. /But is there a “chill” between them? Greg Bedard needs to know.
- CBS Boston notes Mac Jones is feeling a lot trust and positivity among the offense heading into the new season.
- Phil Perry updates his training camp stock watch: Gesicki emerging as a red zone mismatch.
- Mike D’Abate analyzes the Patriots’ newly-released “unofficial” 2023 depth chart.
- Taylor Kyles takes a crack at projecting the Patriots roster including the practice squad.
- Alex Barth mentions the Pats filled their final open roster spot Wednesday, signing free agent LB Joe Giles-Harris.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Should Patriots trade for former first-round pick Jonah Williams to fix OT struggles?
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Which Patriots will play vs. Texans? Will Malik Cunningham QB?
- Greg Dudek notes the Dolphins just saw another star go down with an injury. WR Jaylen Waddle left practice with right ankle injury. CB Jalen Ramsey is already expected to miss a lengthy portion of the upcoming season.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) First episode of Hard Knocks proves the Patriots are still in the Jets’ heads.
- Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry talks with former Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to explain why Malik Cunningham can be the breakout player of the summer, and more. (44 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots to sign LB Joe Giles-Harris.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Marcus Jones ready to play both ways for Patriots, unsure if he’ll get a chance on offense.
- UberHansen (Cover1) 2023 AFC East Preview: Scouting the New England Patriots.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Wednesday at training camps: Rodgers, Young meet; Bucs make plan for Mayfield, Packers OL Elgton Jenkins escorted off after brawls with Bengals.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) ‘Inside Training Camp Live’ Buzz: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to start first preseason game; Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill eyes 2,000-yard mark. No Pats.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams. Patriots: “What am I watching for here? Something — really anything — offensively impressive. Expectations are low heading into Thursday’s game against the Texans ...” /’Eesh.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing to watch in each NFL preseason Week 1 game. Patriots: Malik Cunningham has been everywhere in training camp. The former Louisville quarterback was signed as an undrafted free agent at wide receiver and has even taken some reps at quarterback — along with being a gunner on special teams. Cunningham is an intriguing prospect that has a shot at making the roster.
- Conor Orr (SI) What to watch in Week 1 of NFL preseason: The players and position groups most deserving of your attention in the first full weekend of exhibition games. No Pats. /Lolz.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Top Week 1 preseason games to watch. Patriots-Texans included.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) NFL Power Rankings. Patriots 20th. “There’s a road map for improvement in one glaring area: red zone. The 32nd-ranked red-zone offense (42.2% TDs) has nowhere to go but up. ...”
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Inside look at the consequences and dynamics facing Nick Bosa, Zack Martin and other holdouts.
- Rich Cimini (ESPN) Jets sense frustration from Aaron Rodgers, offense after spotty practice.
- Ben Austro (Football Zebras) Officiating crews for the 2023 season.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: ESPN will keep its insiders “far away” from gambling-focused programs.
- Michael McCarthy (FrontOfficeSports) Moving The Lines: How will ESPN Insiders play into ESPN bet? ESPN vowed to continue its ‘high standard of journalistic integrity.’ /Puh-leeze...
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) 49ers CEO Jed York faces allegations of insider trading.
