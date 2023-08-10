Patriots vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The wait is over, it’s time for some New England Patriots football. The team of head coach Bill Belichick will kick off its preseason schedule on Thursday night, welcoming the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to watch the game.

Preseason Week 1: Patriots (0-0) vs. Texans (0-0)

Kickoff: Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA

Broadcast: Patriots Preseason Network/WBZ-TV CBS (all New England states, plus Alaska and Hawaii)

Live stream: McCourty TwinCast on patriots.com and wbz.com, German-language broadcast on patriots.com (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), NFL+, GamePass international

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (click here for full list of stations), SiriusXM (New England: 88, Houston: 380)

Odds: Texans -3.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Battle Red Blog

Pats Pulpit will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

