What signing linebacker Joe Giles-Harris means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots were quite busy heading into their preseason opener against the Houston Texans. After signing defensive lineman Trey Flowers on Tuesday, they added another defender to the mix on Wednesday: fourth-year linebacker Joe Giles-Harris was signed following a free agency workout.

Let’s dissect what the move means for the Patriots from a bigger-picture perspective.

The Patriots bolster their linebacker depth, in theory: Giles-Harris is listed as a linebacker, but if the last two seasons are any indication he is more of a special teamer. In two years with the Buffalo Bills, most of them spent on the practice squad, he was used exclusively in the kicking game: all 56 of his regular season snaps over that stretch came in the game’s third phase.

That said, he does have some defensive experience from his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and 2020. The Jaguars, after all, employed him as a rotational outside linebacker on top of his contributions on special teams.

Giles-Harris’ addition will only impact the bottom of the roster: Given his inability to carve out consistent playing time over the first four seasons of his career, and his arrival after the team had already held 12 training camp practices, expectations for Giles-Harris should not be too high. He might help out in preseason and the upcoming joint practices in Green Bay and Tennessee, but faces a steep uphill climb to make the 53-man roster.

As a consequence, the player most impacted by his addition are those already on the roster bubble to begin with. Players falling into that category are Calvin Munson, Olakunle Fatukasi, Diego Fagot and Jourdan Heilig.

No open spots remain on the 90-man roster: The Patriots entered the week with two open spots on their roster, but those have now been filled. The first went to the aforementioned Trey Flowers, with Giles-Harris now filling the other. Obviously, though, the 90-man squad is not set in stone and injuries or insufficient performances can always change the composition of the team.

Giles-Harris will not count against the team’s salary cap: Despite having entered the NFL in 2019, Giles-Harris has appeared in only 17 NFL games and spent most of his career on the practice squads in both Jacksonville and Buffalo. As a consequence, he has only two credited seasons on his NFL résumé.

This means that his minimum salary for the 2023 season has been set at $940,000 — not enough to qualify him for Top-51 status under the league’s offseason stipulation. This means that the signing will leave New England’s cap space intact at $15.98 million (via Miguel Benzan).

Running back, offensive line are not seen as immediate needs: Before signing Giles-Harris, the Patriots also took a close look at several free agents at the running back and offensive line positions. That made sense, given the team’s depth issues in both areas.

However, signing the 26-year-old means that the available options were not to the team’s liking. The exact reason for that is not known, but it shows that the team does not see its perceived needs as major enough to warrant any immediate fixes.

An earlier version of this story erroneously had Giles-Harris’ credited seasons listed as four instead of two.