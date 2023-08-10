A few years ago, we introduced the Chung-Thompkins Scale in an attempt to measure the potential impact a certain group of free agency pickups will have on the New England Patriots. What all of the players analyzed have in common was a previous history with the team: just like the namesakes of the scale — safety Patrick Chung and wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins — they had left the New England but eventually returned.

Players who perform better in their second go-around with the Patriots will be placed closer to Chung’s end of the scale. Players not living up to previous levels of play will move closer to Thompkins’. The Brian Hoyer Meridian marks the middle ground between those two extremes.

(Side note: We almost re-named the scale to use Malcolm Butler as the new low-water mark after his unsuccessful return last offseason, but decided not to mess with the established brand)

The latest member of that club of returnees is defensive lineman Trey Flowers. After spending the last four seasons in Detroit and Miami, the former Patriots fourth-round draft pick is back. Now, the question becomes how big of an impact he will have.

Flowers ending up anywhere near to Patrick Chung will be a tall task, and expecting him to do so would set unrealistic goals for the 29-year-old.

Between his arrival in 2015 and his free agency departure following the 2018 season, after all, Flowers had a highly productive four-year stint. He had an active hand in bringing two Super Bowls to New England, registered a combined 26.5 sacks in 55 games, and was named to the franchise’s All-Decade Team of the 2010.

From that point of view, him even ending up on the Hoyer Meridian would be a success. Flowers picking up where he left off would mean the Patriots would get a starter-level edge defender capable of playing a high volume of snaps in both the passing and running games.

There is a chance this will happen. However, it seems far more likely that Flowers will fall short of those — as noted above, unrealistic — expectations. There is a reason he re-signed with the Patriots on a team-friendly one-year contract midway through training camp: his three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2019-21) and additional year with the Miami Dolphins (2022) were largely a disappointment.

Flowers was good in his first season after signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions. However, a series of injuries derailed his stint in Detroit and later also forced him to miss most of his single season in Miami.

In total, Flowers has appeared in just 33 of a possible 67 games over the last four seasons — including going 15-of-16 in Year 1 with the Lions. He ended three straight years on injured reserve, and while still solid when on the field simply was unable to stay there for any extended periods of time.

The fact that he is starting his second Patriots tenure on the physically unable to perform list just adds to his already significant injury résumé.

It is therefore likely that Flowers will end up closer to the Kenbrell Thompkins side of the scale. That being said, that in itself would not make his return a disappointment: the veteran defender can still play a valuable role for New England even if he fails to return to his blue chip ways. Him offering solid rotational depth behind the likes of Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Keion White would be more than enough to make this investment a worthwhile one.