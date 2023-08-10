Patriots reveal jersey numbers for their 2023 rookie class, including Christian Gonzalez wearing No. 19

With their preseason opener against the visiting Houston Texans set to be kicked off on Thursday night, the New England Patriots have finally revealed the jersey numbers for their 2023 rookie class.

The updated list is headlined by first-round draft choice Christian Gonzalez. The Oregon product had been wearing No. 50 — traditionally given to the team’s highest draft selection — throughout the offseason and early stages of training camp. At least during the preseason, however, he will be wearing No. 19 on his jersey.

Rookie numbers are in. pic.twitter.com/SRF5pBS89r — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 10, 2023

Gonzalez is one of 17 first-year players to see their provisional numbers replaced with “real” ones. The full list in numerical order looks as follows:

No. 7: CB Isaiah Bolden

CB Isaiah Bolden No. 9: P Bryce Baringer

P Bryce Baringer No. 13: WR Thyrick Pitts

WR Thyrick Pitts No. 16: WR/QB Malik Cunningham

WR/QB Malik Cunningham No. 19: CB Christian Gonzalez

CB Christian Gonzalez No. 28: CB Ameer Speed

CB Ameer Speed No. 30: LB/S Marte Mapu

LB/S Marte Mapu No. 37: LB Jourdan Heilig

LB Jourdan Heilig No. 38: K Chad Ryland

K Chad Ryland No. 61: OT Sidy Sow

OT Sidy Sow No. 67: C Jake Andrews

C Jake Andrews No. 68: G Atonio Mafi

G Atonio Mafi No. 80: WR Kayshon Boutte

WR Kayshon Boutte No. 81: WR Demario Douglas

WR Demario Douglas No. 83: TE Johnny Lumpkin

TE Johnny Lumpkin No. 94: DT Justus Tavai

DT Justus Tavai No. 99: DE Keion White

While those numbers align with the NFL rulebook, they are not set in stone either. Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer and Isaiah Bolden, for example, all share their numbers with established veterans already on the team: No. 38 is worn by Rhamondre Stevenson, with Nos. 9 and 7 belonging to Matthew Judon and JuJu Smith-Schuster. None of those three will change, meaning that the rookie will inevitably do just that.

Additionally, there is a chance that players make changes after the final wave of roster cutdowns later this month. Last year, for example, cornerback Jack Jones made the move from No. 34 to No. 13 ahead of the regular season.

For now, however, those are the official numbers the Patriots’ rookies will wear against the Texans. That game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.