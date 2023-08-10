Instant analysis from Patriots’ 20-9 preseason loss to Texans

The New England Patriots opened the 2023 preseason with a 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

But with head coach Bill Belichick’s roster standing at 90, the final score at Gillette Stadium took a backseat to the first opportunities.

Here’s a glance back before the August calendar turns to joint practices and road games versus the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

Cunningham a fourth-quarter spark under center for New England

Mac Jones stayed on the sideline for the exhibition. The quarterbacks behind the third-year Patriots starter did not.

Bailey Zappe got the nod under center. The Western Kentucky record-setter completed 12-of-14 pass attempts for 79 yards with no touchdowns nor interceptions. He was sacked twice. So was Trace McSorley, whom offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien turned to midway through the third quarter.

It would be undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham’s time by the fourth quarter. The all-purpose threat out of Louisville brought a spark to a 20-3 deficit with him. He rushed five times for 34 yards and connected on 3-of-4 throws for 19 yards. Losing his helmet on a called draw and later losing containment with eyes downfield, Cunningham delivered a dart to the end zone that slipped off the fingertips of wide receiver Tre Nixon. That same drive ended with New England’s lone touchdown. It did as Cunningham lowered his shoulder up the middle from nine yards out.

Thornton extends for 27-yarder out wide

New England’s sixth-round wideouts put their first summer starts in the books. Liberty product Demario Douglas went without a target by the time his brief evening was over, while LSU product Kayshon Boutte gathered two catches for seven yards after halftime.

But Tyquan Thornton had made a mark by then. At the high point. The speedy No. 50 overall pick from last year’s draft extended down the left sideline off a one-on-one jam with Houston cornerback Steven Nelson. It was a gain of 27 yards on third down. For a passing attack under duress, it was the most explosive play.

The top wideout trio of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster looked on for the Patriots.

Offensive line’s shaky arrangement

With attrition a factor, Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm’s starting five has been subject to change. Yet for the 7 p.m. ET kickoff, it included Conor McDermott at left tackle, Atonio Mafi at left guard, James Ferentz at center, Kody Russey at right guard and Sidy Sow at right tackle.

That patchwork combination stayed together until intermission. Just not in cohesion. Three of the Texans’ sacks took place on third down by game’s end, with the first taking place in the red zone. McDermott was flagged for a false start before moving to the right side in the third quarter, with Andrew Stueber taking over on the blindside next to interior linemen Chasen Hines and Jake Andrews. A near-safety broke through blocks shortly thereafter.

2022 Patriots snap leader Michael Onwenu remains on the physically unable to perform list, while swing bookend Calvin Anderson remains on the non-football illness list.

Ground game of three unable to find room

After turning 279 touches into 1,461 yards and six touchdowns as an NFL sophomore, Rhamondre Stevenson’s mileage has been managed in training camp. And against the Texans, it proved to be a backfield of three for the Patriots. But without much room to run.

Taking the initial handoff was Pierre Strong Jr., who finished with 21 yards across six carries and 12 yards across three catches. Fellow 2022 draft choice Kevin Harris and 2020 undrafted free agent J.J. Taylor spelled him with a combined 25 yards on 14 chances. Tough sledding.

A leg injury has kept veteran Ty Montgomery II, in contention as a passing back, out of practice since late July.

White keeps ears pinned back for New England’s front

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud’s Texans debut lasted a pair of drives. The Ohio State Buckeye completed 2-of-4 passes for 13 yards and an interception before giving way to backup quarterbacks Davis Mills and Case Keenum.

By then, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale had registered a sack for a loss of 15 yards with help from rookie Keion White, who flushed the pocket on the following down. The No. 46 overall pick from Old Dominion and Georgia Tech kept his ears pinned back from there off the edge. And off the jump at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, he blew up a botched pitch to running back Dare Ogunbowale on a fumble recovered by linebacker Calvin Munson.

White logged three tackles as well as a quarterback hit before his evening concluded. Also proving to be active early for the Patriots was outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, whose stunt work drew a holding penalty.

Mills at home from corner to safety

In New England’s defensive backfield for the opening snaps of the preseason were No. 17 overall pick Christian Gonzalez and Jack Jones at boundary cornerback. They were joined by Myles Bryant, Joshuah Bledsoe and Jalen Mills at safety.

And Mills, an offseason convert looming in a robber role, intercepted a pass on the Texans’ first drive for a return of 13 yards. Soon after, the Super Bowl LII champion with the Philadelphia Eagles powered through to stuff a run for no gain on the second drive.

Gonzalez was tasked with being multiple, too, covering on the kickoff and punt units as well as at corner, where a reception allowed became a forced fumble out of bounds. He was replaced by another rookie in Isaiah Bolden as halftime neared. Texans newcomer Tank Dell pulled down a double-clutched touchdown versus the Jackson State standout.

Back for returns

After scoring touchdowns in all three phases as a Patriots rookie, reigning first-team All-Pro Marcus Jones served as a spectator on Thursday.

The aforementioned Boutte, Douglas and Bryant fielded fair catches as punt returners instead. And it would be the aforementioned Strong fielding the first kickoff, returning it for 31 yards before Bolden got a turn back deep after halftime.

A 26-yard runback was the result for the last selection in the war room’s April draft class, who once led the FCS in kickoff return average at 36.9 yards per attempt and tied for the lead with two touchdowns.

Rookie specialists bring a leg to timeshare with veterans

Two rounds apart, the 2023 draft saw the Patriots invest two draft picks in specialists. And between kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer, it wasn’t hard to see the strong-legged trajectory on Thursday.

Ryland got the call for kickoffs. The arrival by way of Eastern Michigan and Maryland lined a touchback to begin the game before the next was returned from the end zone. His third became a touchback. And Baringer punted four times for an average of 50 yards per. The arrival by way of Illinois and Michigan State placed a fair catch inside the opposing 10 and followed it up with a dribbler of 56 yards that wound up at the opposing 18. And after a touchback, there would be a long of 62 with the uprights at his back.

But veteran kicker Nick Folk still made good on New England’s lone field goal from 44 yards away with the latter rookie holding. Veteran punter Corliss Waitman stepped on twice for a 41.5-yard average in the closing minutes.