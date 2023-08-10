Patriots vs. Texans: Nick Folk field goal gives New England early 3-0 lead

The New England Patriots kick off their 2023 preseason on Thursday night by welcoming the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium. While Mac Jones and several other starters are projected to not play in this game, the other members of the roster are looking to take a significant step towards making the 53-man roster.

Follow along here for all your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 3 : 0 Texans

Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro MA | Broadcast Information

First Quarter

The Texans won the toss and elected to receive, putting second-overall pick C.J. Stroud on the field to begin the game. An eight-yard completion to Nico Collins followed by a pair of runs by Devin Singletary gave Houston an early first-down. New England’s defense then took over, as Daniel Ekuale got home for a 15-yard sack before Jalen Mills intercepted Stroud.

New England took over at Houston’s 24-yard line with Bailey Zappe under center. There wasn't much success to be found, as Zappe was sacked by Maliek Collins. Nick Folk hit a 44-yard field goal for the first score of the game. [Patriots 3 : 0 Texans]

Following the interception, Stroud misfired on back-to-back passes but a questionable roughing the passer on Ekuale moved the chains. Houston was not able to take advantage of the penalty, as they quickly punted back to New England.