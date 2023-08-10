Rookie Keion White showcases his physicality in strong preseason debut

Entering the New England Patriots preseason opener, rookie Keion White had one goal: play physical.

“Just play physical,” White told reporters after the game. “I can fix all the rest of the stuff, technique and everything obviously needs to be corrected. But, just playing that physical, dominant style of the game was my main focus today.”

Check.

Throughout his first NFL action Thursday night, White was a constant force in the Houston Texans’ backfield despite playing just under 30 snaps. Aligning at various spots along the defensive line, White forced a handful of pressures, even tossing one Texans’ lineman with a violent push-pull technique. He also notched a QB hit on fellow rookie C.J. Stroud.

The 6-foot-5, 290 pound White didn't just shine as a rusher, as he made his presence felt in the run game as well. Perhaps his best stretch of the game came early in the second quarter as he tallied a run stuff before capitalizing on a muffed pitch by taking out running back Dare Ogunbowale to help New England recover a loose ball.

“See ball get ball,” White said. “Got to just make a good football play. Ball on the ground I went to go dive for it.”

The disruptiveness from the rookie caught his coaches’ eye, as Bill Belichick was seen pulling the defender away for a one-on-one coaching session mid-game.

“He’s getting better,” Belichick said postgame. “We’ll have to look at the film on the game. Yeah, Keion has improved all through the spring, in training camp here. See how it went tonight. Seemed like it was all right.”

While the debut was a strong start for the 2023 second-round pick, he was not totally satisfied with his performance. As New England now prepares to travel to Green Bay next week for a pair of joint practices and preseason match, White will have one new goal on his mind: play faster.

“Definitely have a lot that I need to learn and take from the game,” he said. “Being able to play faster. There was a lot of time where I was trying to dissect a little bit too much. I need to just play fast, put my head down, and go.”