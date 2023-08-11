Patriots 53-man roster projection: How does the preseason opener change the outlook?

The New England Patriots’ preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans answered some questions about the makeup of the roster as we inch closer to the “real”season.

However, some questions remain unanswered. With one week of preseason football behind us, here’s a look at the Patriots may look after the roster gets cut to 53 players later this month.

Quarterback (2)

In: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Out: Trace McSorely, Malik Cunningham

This one hasn’t changed since my first projection in May. Mac Jones is the clear starter here, and Zappe is the next guy up. Trace McSorely has been seriously unimpressive, but Malik Cunningham looked explosive in his lone drive on Thursday night. With more performances like that, the Patriots may struggle to get him through to the practice squad.

Running Back (4)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery II, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris

Out: J.J. Taylor

Rhamondre Stevenson will be a workhorse for the Patriots this season. He’ll look to become the first New England back to pass the century mark on the ground in consecutive seasons since Curtis Martin in the late 90s.

The other three backs on the roster would all bring something a little different to the offense on the rare occasions that Stevenson does come off the field.

Tight End (2)

In: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Out: Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin

Tight end is a still a two-man group. Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser swapped off against Houston, with Sokol coming in to block and Firkser coming in for passing situations, but neither stood out. One of them could make the roster, but they’ll have to prove it in the next few weeks.

Wide Receiver (5)

In: DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas

Out: Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon, Thyrick Pitts

DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton came into this season as de facto locks to make the roster given their contract or draft statuses. Kendrick Bourne appears to be back in 2021 form based on training camp, cementing his spot for Week 1, and Demario “Pop” Douglas is true to his nickname with the impact he brings from the slot. Douglas barely saw the field against Houston, making him a safe bet to make the roster.

Boutte is on the outside looking in right now, but there’s room for him to make this roster if he plays up to his abilities. The offensive line will have to play better for us to get a real glimpse, though.

Don’t look now, but this isn’t a bad receiver room. It’s certainly more than enough for Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien to work with if the O-line gets into shape. Speaking of which…

Offensive Line (9)

In: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi

Out: Andrew Stueber, James Ferentz, Bill Murray, Kody Russey, Chasen Hines

NFI: Calvin Anderson

This is a hard group to read because of injuries. Michael Onwenu and Calvin Anderson have yet to practice, Cole Strange hasn’t practiced in over a week, and Trent Brown and David Andrews have both missed time as well. That’s not what you want from 80 percent of your offensive line, especially when the remaining 20 percent will be filled by either Riley Reiff or Conor McDermott.

With health already a concern, don’t be surprised to see the Patriots hold on to as much depth as possible here. Any of the three rookies could be “Foxboro Flu” candidates should the team prefer to stash them and keep another veteran option somewhere on the line.

Defensive Line (6)

In: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy Sr., Deatrich Wise Jr., Carl Davis Jr., Keion White

Out: Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Justus Tavai

This first five on the defensive line feels pretty set to me. Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Lawrence Guy — who held out for mandatory minicamp but is a full participant in training camp so far — have all performed well for the team recently, and Christian Barmore will look to build off of an injury-ridden sophomore season.

Add in promising second-round pick Keion White off a dominant preseason performance, and you have a strong group. Carl Davis makes the cut over practice squad candidate Daniel Ekuale due to New England’s Week 1 opponent; the Patriots will need his size in the middle against the Philadelphia Eagles’ strong rushing attack.

Linebacker (8)

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Matthew Judon, Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Mack Wilson Sr., Chris Board, Marte Mapu

Out: Calvin Munson, Ronnie Perkins, Olakunle Fatukasi, Diego Fagot, Joe Giles-Harris

New England’s defense has a swarm of linebackers all with a range of abilities. Matthew Judon and Josh Uche bring the heat against opposing passers. Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, and Anfernee Jennings will plug holes and stop the run. Mack Wilson and third-round rookie Marte Mapu can drop back in coverage or keep up with opposing quarterbacks. And Chris Board is excellent on special teams with defensive upside as well.

This is a lot of linebackers, but the team has enough good ones to keep around.

Cornerback (5)

In: Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Christian Gonzalez

Out: Isaiah Bolden, Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle Jr.

The Patriots are loaded with talent at corner. First-round pick Gonzalez should start Week 1 and has the tools to be a shutdown corner on the outside. Jack and Marcus Jones are both looking to build off of strong rookie campaigns. Jonathan Jones has emerged as a really solid starter in the slot or on the outside. Myles Bryant gets a lot of flak, but he’s also one of the better backups in the league and a solid role player in the slot and at safety.

Isaiah Bolden had some good moments against the Texans, but he had enough bad ones to keep him on the outside looking in for now.

The big question for the start of the season is Jack Jones’ legal status after an arrest earlier this offseason. His next court date will be this coming week, and might decide his future with the team.

Safety (4)

In: Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers

Out: Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad Hawkins

PUP: Cody Davis

Do the Patriots have a true free safety in this group? I remain unsure. But they remain stacked at box safety with three solid options in Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, and Jabrill Peppers. Even Jalen Mills got into the action with a big run stuff against Houston, and he also added an interception while roving in the middle of the field.

Joshuah Bledsoe played quite a bit on Thursday night, but he failed to leave a mark. There’s a spot for him on this roster if he earns it, but he’s on the outside looking in for now.

Specialists (8)

In: Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, DaMarcus Mitchell, Jourdan Heilig, Brendan Schooler, Ameer Speed

Out: Nick Folk, Corliss Waitman, Tucker Addington, Raleigh Webb

Both rookies drafted in the kicking game should make the team as starters, with Chad Ryland beating out incumbent veteran Nick Folk and Bryce Baringer booming Corliss Waitman. Joe Cardona also isn’t going anywhere. Matthew Slater and his band of misfits make up the rest of this group of core special teamers. DaMarcus Mitchell is a five-unit special teamer, while Jourdan Heilig follows in the footsteps of Brenden Schooler to keep the UDFA streak alive and well.

Ameer Speed gets the nod for the final spot for his efforts on special teams as well; the rookie was the personal protector in the top punting unit on Thursday while also working in the punt return unit as well. That’s enough to sneak him on the roster over fellow Day 3 corner Isaiah Bolden.