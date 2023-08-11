Like Dean Moriarty in New York City, we’re back.

Overanalyzing no contact drills and getting hyped about 7-on-7 touchdowns is fun and all, but man was it great to have real sort of real New England Patriots football back.

I don’t know why they even bother keeping score in the preseason, but since they do, the Patriots sit at 0-1 after their loss to the Houston Texans last night. Lots of takeaways from this one, some good, some not so good, but as always, we must remember our August Mantra:

If my team looks good, it’s for sure going to translate into the regular season. If my team looks bad, nothing to worry about, it’s only preseason and they’ll figure it out come September.

As with every preseason game, especially ones like this in which very few starters saw the field for more than a few snaps, take all of this with all necessary grains of salt. But it feels good to be dusting off the ol’ Fan Notes again.

1. It’s only fitting that I open up the very first Fan Notes of the 2023 season with my annual rant that, in spite of everything, is as true now as it was all the way back in 2011 when I first started writing for this site: it’s absolutely absurd that NFL Sunday Ticket doesn’t include all preseason games. It’s not surprising at all; if the league could figure out a way to make us pay for football by the snap, they would. But those of us who order Sunday Ticket pay hundreds of dollars for it, and it’s embarrassing that they make us jump through additional hoops - and potentially pay even more money - just to watch a bunch of backups play a different bunch of other backups. It’s such an easy fix, but the NFL won’t do a damn thing to fix it.

2. And don’t even get me started on making fans pay full price for a ticket to the game itself.

3. OK, rant over. See you all next year when I say the exact same thing.

4. Very few surefire starters saw the field yesterday, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. And in preseason matchups, you can glean as much from what you don’t see as you can from what you do. Mac Jones seeing zero snaps should stifle any early talks of a quarterback controversy between him and Zappe, and the top of the depth chart seems to be set - at least as much as it can be at this point in the year.

5. Of course, I’m not counting the inevitable “Should Malik Cunningham Start Week 1?” articles that are probably being drafted as I type this, as I like to keep my conspiracy theories at least somewhere within the range of believability.

6. Probably the biggest no-show from last night was the 2023 preseason darling Demario Douglas, who played all of two offensive snaps and fair caught one punt. Belichick attributed his lack of playing time to the reps he’s been seeing in practice thus far, but all signs point to him having an inside track as a roster lock.

7. And if you count yourself among those high on Douglas, then more power to you. He’s being touted as the potential steal of the draft and everyone just raves about him. And who knows; maybe Douglas will join the likes of Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, and Kenbrell Thompkins as preseason hopefuls who worked out well for this team. Or maybe he’ll join Taylor Price, TJ Moe, Kristian Wilkerson, Braxton Berrios, Zach Sudfeld, Brian Tyms, Tony Simmons, Jeremy Gallon, PK Sam, DJ Foster, Jeff Demps, Aaron Dobson, and Josh Boyce as yet another guy we couldn’t wait to see in real game action before hoping we never see them again in real game action. Time will tell.

8. On the plus side, the gave Douglas 81 instead of 17, and he’s not a 2nd round pick, so maybe he actually has a shot.

9. To keep things on the offensive side of the ball, if there was a pre-fourth quarter highlight to be found outside of the Tyquan Thornton catch, I certainly missed it. The O seemed to work almost exclusively out of 2x2 sets and executed a lot of short passes and tough runs up the middle for not much yardage. To be fair, short passes were more or less all there was time for, because all three QBs that played yesterday weren’t even able to set their feet before the pocket collapsed and they ended up doing their best Melvin Udall impression.

10. Though I will say that my sneaky favorite throw of the game was Zappe’s very first pass, a play-action delayed draw play which seemed to be designed for a deep shot, but there was nothing there, so Zappe took the smart throw and dumped it off to Pierre Strong Jr. for positive yards. Not the sexiest play, but the correct decision and a good example of a QB making his progressions.

11. I also wonder if Strong Jr. is going to end up being that third down back the Patriots have been missing since James White went down. I’ve been tooting the Ty Montgomery horn for two seasons now, but based on what I’m reading the only way I even know Monty is still on the team is because there hasn’t been an announcement that he’s been released. So maybe Strong is the guy.

12. The 2023 Patriots campaign started with a big defensive play to set up great field position, followed by a short run, a short pass, and a sack to force the Nick Folk field goal attempt. I had to pause to make sure it was in fact 2023 and not still 2022, and yes, it’s a new season.

13. There’s a lot of folks down on the offensive line right now, and I won’t sugarcoat it: if you’re worried about the offensive line, or if you aren’t worried about it yet but are worried that you’re going to be worried about the offensive line, I think you might have good cause. Obviously last night saw almost exclusively backups, but those backups are all going to be the first guys in if any one of the starting guys goes down, and based on what I saw last night I’m really, really hoping nobody gets hurt. O-line depth has been a real issue for this team in the past, and it could be an issue for the future as well. Most folks - myself included - see the 2023 Patriots as a run-heavy, clock controlling, smart passing team that utilizes a strong playaction game to compliment a stifling defense. But ain’t none of that gonna work if the line won’t hold up.

14. But hey, it’s Week 1 of the preseason. Still plenty of time (see mantra above).

15. That’s more than enough turd in the punch bowlery for one Fan Notes. Let’s get to the good stuff.

16. First and foremost: I’m giving myself the rest of the day to enjoy the Malik Cunningham hype. For three and a half quarters, New England didn’t do diddly poo offensively, and then Cunningham came on and put on a show. He should have been 4 for 4 for 40 yards and a touchdown, as he put it perfectly on Tre Nixon’s hands in the end zone, and he was by far and away the most effective rusher the Patriots trotted out last night. I still don’t know what his role will be on this team, but I’m worried he won’t make it through waivers or be safe on the practice squad if the Pats decide they don’t want him on the active roster.

17. I hope Cunningham gets some first half reps next week against guys who won’t be selling insurance by this time next month, as that will give me a better sense of where things stand.

18. For the most part, the bulk of the positives from last night’s game came on the defensive side of the ball. In a game lousy with tidbits you can put absolutely zero weight in, perhaps the most tibittiest was the starting lineup for the defense: Keion White, Daniel, Ekuale, Carl Davis, and Sam Roberts up front with Wilson and Tavai at ‘backer and Jack Jones, Myles Bryant, Christian Gonzalez, Jalen Mills, and Josh Bledsoe in the secondary to complete the 4-2-5 Nickel package. However, putting Keion White in at EDGE right away, getting two early pressures, a QB hit, making the tackle to help a fumble recovery, and completely flummoxing Scott Zolak with his line versatility is about as strong as start as you could ask for from a rookie.

19. Though to be fair, Scott Zolak gets flummoxed when he walks into a bathroom and finds himself up against a toilet with a pull chain instead of a handle, so we can’t get too high on it.

20. I’ll say it because we’re all thinking it: I didn’t really like seeing Christian Gonzalez getting knocked backwards like that on his very first NFL snap But to stay positive, let’s just spin zone it: man was it great to see Gonzalez take that big hit like that. Perfect Welcome to the NFL moment!

21. Chad Ryland looks like how I imagine Mac Jones would look if instead of football, he tried to join the wrestling team and got worked around so hard on his very first day that he never played a sport ever again.

22. Guy I didn’t think I’d be talking about this morning but I’m glad I’m talking about him: Anfernee Jennings. To be honest, I had completely forgotten about that guy, and when I saw he was wearing #33, I immediately thought that New England had inexplicably brought back Joejuan Williams for some absurd reason. But lining up primarily on the edge, he was fast, quick to the QB, and displayed a good variety of pass rush moves. Maybe he’s the 2023 version of Josh Uche.

23. Another guy I didn’t think I’d be talking about this morning: punter Bryce Baringer. Kid has a leg on him, even when he shanks one. The kicker battle may still be alive, but I think I know who will be (hopefully) punting significantly less than last year.

24. Plus, making the team as the punter will allow Baringer to give up the life of cooking crystal meth in Albuquerque.

25. I haven’t watched a single second of the Monday Night Football ManningCast...but if the McCourty brothers ever get to call games, I will be there every single time. I just hope that Jason keeps the beard, as that’s pretty much the only way I can tell them apart.

26. If Jalen Mills stays at safety and leans hard into the position, I’d put the New England safety room of Dugger, Mills, and Peppers up against any other in the NFL.

27. To those who have been to the stadium: is that new jumbotron as massive as it looks? It seems almost comically, unnecessarily large when I see it on TV.

28. I was hoping I’d see something special out of Johnny Lumpkin last night, but if he even saw the field at any point I completely missed it. Looks like the odds of the Patriots having an absolute Hall of Fame Tight End Name on the roster took a pretty big hit last night. The biggest boon to Lumpkin’s chances of making the roster was seeing Scotty Washington wearing 17, which means he’s as good as cut.

29. If Lumpkin doesn’t make the team, the Patriots may have to wait until 2026 to get a player whose TE name is on par.

30. Biggest win tonight: no serious injuries for either team. Couple of guys banged up, but nothing that would keep anyone from continuing to live out their dream of playing pr football. And that’s all you can really ask for in August.

I’m very excited for these joint practices with Green Bay; these joint practices are always beneficial for both teams, and I expect some real strides forward in the coming week.

So glad that football is back.