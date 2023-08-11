New England Patriots links 8/11/23 - Pats-Texans takeaways, analysis: How ‘bout those rookies?!

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1. Patriots force two turnovers; Malik Cunningham played at WR and QB (3-of-4, 19 yards, 5 rushing attempts for 34 yards, including a 9-yard TD run in the 4th quarter.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Texans stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: 11 takeaways from the loss to the Texans. New England’s top two draft selections, Christian Gonzalez and Keion White, held their own, especially White, who was dominant at times. Play of the game: Bailey Zappe connects with Tyquan Thornton on 27-yard completion; More!
- Mike Dussault shares six key takeaways from the Pats’ opening preseason game of 2023. 1. Mills feeling picky, rookies getting the ball, More.
- Postgame Quotes: Patriots and Texans.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Bailey Zappe - Jalen Mills - Jahlani Tavai.
- Friday Press Conference: Bill Belichick.
- Highlights: Patriots vs. Texans. (6 min. video)
- Chris Mason gives us 9 Patriots takeaways from the preseason opener: 2 rookies stand out.
- Nick Goss shares his Pats-Texans takeaways: Keion White shines; offensive line struggles.
- Alex Barth’s 10 takeaways from the Pats’ preseason opener. 1. The good and bad news on the offensive line, Bailey Zappe’s night, RPOs; More.
- Taylor Kyles posts his takeaways from the opener vs Texans. Keion White and the defensive front dominate; Jalen Mills shows his savvy at safety; More.
- Mike Kadlick shares 7 immediate thoughts from the 20-9 preseason loss. 7. Tyquan Thornton is fighting for regular season playing time, and he may have earned it.
- Murph (E2GSports) Patriots Keion White, Christian Gonzalez and Marte Mapu all impress in different ways.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots-Texans stock watch: All aboard the Cunningham hype train.
- Andy Hart’s thumbs up, thumbs down: Summer O-line struggles continue.
- Mark Daniels sees the Patriots 2023 draft class looking primed to make an impact.
- Ty Anderson details how the Patriots couldn’t get offense cooking last night.
- Scott McLaughlin hears from Matt Light on why he is actually optimistic about Patriots’ offensive line.
- Chris Mason relays Malik Cunningham, sharing his message in the huddle before his TD, “We had no touchdowns, so I told the o-line — the whole group — that we were going to go down and score. And that’s what we did.”
- Karen Guregian writes it’s way too early for Malik Mania, but it’s fun nonetheless. ‘For more than three quarters the Patriots offense was pretty much unwatchable. Then came the final 9:52. That’s when the fun began. That’s when Malik Cunningham was inserted in at quarterback for the Patriots, and put a charge into the proceedings.’
- Ty Anderson posts a video clip of Malik Cunningham putting the defense in a blender for his first TD of preseason.
- Justin Leger highlights Bill Belichick on why rookie WR Demario Douglas didn’t play much last night. Essentially, Douglas was treated like a starter. Belichick keeping him off the field for most of the night shows he’s confident in what he’s seen from him in practice thus far. /I wanted to watch him, but this makes sense.
- Doug Kyed reports Jalen’s Mills reconversion to safety appears to be going well for Patriots.
- Mike Kadlick projects the roster after the first preseason game. Malik Cunningham makes a case.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Texans takeaways: Houston takes preseason opener despite sluggish debut by C.J. Stroud. Why the Patriots lost: Unlike the Texans, the Patriots held out most of their heavy-hitters on both sides of the ball, so it’s admittedly tough to make definitive statements about the overall operation; More.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL preseason Week 1 takeaways and schedule. Texans: No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud got his first NFL reps in a start for the Texans. He went 2-for-4 for 13 total yards and an interception before coach DeMeco Ryans turned to incumbent starter Davis Mills. Patriots: On a night that most starters didn’t play, second-round draft pick Keion White turned in an impressive debut. More.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) What we learned from Thursday’s preseason doubleheader. ‘Patriots DE Keion White shines in debut. ... The young Pats reserves showed they could bring juice. It should be a dangerous crew in 2023.’
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham impresses at QB after mostly practicing at WR.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Keion White: Preseason debut a good experience, I want to play faster.
- Brian Baldinger (X) Baldy’s Breakdowns: Keion White played everywhere showing good versatility but at its core..he played with sound fundamentals. (1 min. video)
- Conor Orr (SI) What we learned from C.J. Stroud’s brief preseason debut. ‘C.J. Stroud began his professional football career against the Patriots on a night when their defense wasn’t exactly taking it easy.’
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2023 NFL season: Ten one-year contracts that will pay off. TE Mike Gesicki included.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL awards predictions: Panthers’ Frank Reich, Titans’ Mike Vrabel stand out as Coach of the Year values.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Media Mailbag: What will we hear from Tony Romo in 2023, CBS’s new NFL booth, More.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NBC strikes deal to place exclusive Peacock sports content in restaurants and bars.
- Amy Furr (Breitbart) Jackpot!: Massachusetts trucker wins $1M lottery days after telling boss he is retiring. “I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole in one – that happened five years ago – and hitting the Lottery, and now I’ve hit all three.” /Good for this guy.
