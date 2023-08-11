3 winners and 2 losers from the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Texans

The New England Patriots opened their preseason Thursday night with a 20-9 loss to the visiting Houston Texans. Despite the loss, the team of head coach Bill Belichick saw some promising performances on top of a few worrying ones.

With that in mind, here is who caught our eye for better or worse.

Winner: DE Keion White. In his first NFL action, 2023 second-round draft pick Keion White was a force. He was consistently in Houston’s backfield piling up a handful of pressures and one quarterback hit. But, White also made a handful of plays in the running game which included a two-play sequence in which he recorded a run stuff and helped cause a turnover.

Winner: DB Jalen Mills. Repping primarily at safety, Jalen Mills wasted little time making an impact as he picked off C.J. Stroud on Houston’s opening drive. Despite being in man-to-man coverage, Mills read Stroud the entire way as his tight end stayed in to block. Mills also tallied a strong play in the run game later on with a tackle for loss.

Winner: QB Malik Cunningham. With shaky offensive line play up front, the mobile Malik Cunningham was the only Patriots’ quarterback to put together a touchdown drive. The undrafted free agent went 3-of-4 through the air for 19 yards, but expectedly made his plays with his legs — tallying 34 yards on five carries. He delivered a nasty juke on Jake Hansen for his score.

Loser: Offensive Line. As it’s been throughout training camp, New England’s offensive line struggled mightily without all five starters in the lineup. The three quarterbacks were under heavy pressure as Houston recorded three sacks and four QB hits. There was also no room in the run game for the Patriots as their running backs combined for just 35 yards on 18 carries. It was tough sledding for New England’s offense with the inconsistency up front.

“It’s tough for the backs. It’s tough for the quarterback,” Bill Belichick said postgame. “Yeah, we didn’t have a lot of space on the offense for the most part tonight.”

Loser: CB Rodney Randle Jr. It was a tough day in coverage for Randle. While he did record a strong open-field tackle in the third quarter, the 6-foot corner had trouble keeping up with Houston’s smaller receivers. That included rookie Tank Dell, who beat him easily several times.

Honorable mentions: